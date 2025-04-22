NSU President Schoor candidate for Chancellor of University of Nebraska at Kearny

From the University of Nebraska, NSU President Neal Schnoor who arrived in 2021 is already looking for greener pastures:

The University of Nebraska System has named Dr. Neal H. Schnoor – president of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota – as the priority candidate for chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

A Nebraska native – born in Norfolk and raised in Pierce – first-generation college student and former long-time UNK faculty member and administrator, Schnoor brings more than 30 years of experience in higher education leadership, instruction and strategic planning.

and..

Dr. Schnoor has served as President of Northern State University since 2021, where he led the development of a five-year strategic plan, implemented academic restructuring to drive innovation and growth, and secured major legislative funding for academic facilities and program expansion—including a new Business and Health Innovation Center and a collaborative nursing program. Under his leadership, NSU also increased private fundraising, launched new academic and co-curricular initiatives, and strengthened student support services and community partnerships.