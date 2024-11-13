Odds improving that Thune will become our next Senate Majority Leader

Political odds-makers and betting websites are ranking the race to for Senate Majority leader, and Senator Thune has gone from a 40% chance to over 60% and climbing to be the next US Senate Majority Leader as we approach the hard vote that will be coming today amongst Republicans. Who would have thought nearly 20 years after defeating Senator Majority Leader Tom Daschle that Senator Thune himself would rise to lead that body in that role?

According to political betting websites Kalshi and Polymarket, Thune is going to happen.

John, true Republicans in South Dakota are excited about the possibility, and we are excited for your leadership for our state and our country.