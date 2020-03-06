Ok… what’s going on here? Second error on SOS candidate listing, and Libertarian candidate gone.

Posted on by 4 Comments ↓

I was posting earlier about a libertarian candidate running for office. In fact, I had even grabbed a screenshot of it to send to someone..

but as I am finding out tonight… that’s now disappeared from the page.  And there are actually no Libertarians running.

Ok… what’s going on here? This is the second error on Secretary of State’s candidate listing.

4 Replies to “Ok… what’s going on here? Second error on SOS candidate listing, and Libertarian candidate gone.”

  2. Noem Voter

    I know it’s tough job. I don’t mean to pile on or attack one specific person, but I’m hearing from various sources that the SDSOS needs better administration – maybe a more technical, procedural, detail-oriented perspective. IMHO, the putative libertarian candidate has little chance to be elected. Nevertheless, fair is fair. Citizens, taxpayers, & voters should have confidence in these filings. The Larry Zikmund D14 screwup was significant & revelatory.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous

    I’m sure these series of errors will elicit a challenger. This is bad – but still not as bad as Secretary Krebs hot mess tenure as a SOS.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.