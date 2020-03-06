Ok… what’s going on here? Second error on SOS candidate listing, and Libertarian candidate gone.

I was posting earlier about a libertarian candidate running for office. In fact, I had even grabbed a screenshot of it to send to someone..
but as I am finding out tonight… that’s now disappeared from the page. And there are actually no Libertarians running.
Ok… what’s going on here? This is the second error on Secretary of State’s candidate listing.
I will find out for you Pat. Alex did try calling me and left a message.
I know it’s tough job. I don’t mean to pile on or attack one specific person, but I’m hearing from various sources that the SDSOS needs better administration – maybe a more technical, procedural, detail-oriented perspective. IMHO, the putative libertarian candidate has little chance to be elected. Nevertheless, fair is fair. Citizens, taxpayers, & voters should have confidence in these filings. The Larry Zikmund D14 screwup was significant & revelatory.
Barnett is in over his head…nobody watched this race with other races in the spotlight
I’m sure these series of errors will elicit a challenger. This is bad – but still not as bad as Secretary Krebs hot mess tenure as a SOS.