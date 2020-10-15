On 10/23 Center of the American Experiment featuring program on Minnesota’s Border Battles in Sioux Falls

Ever wonder how Minnesota compares to South Dakota in terms of state policy driving the economy? Center of the American Experiment and economist John Phelan will be in Sioux Falls at the Hilton Garden Inn Sioux Falls (Downtown) on October 23rd for a conversation on how state policy can determine who comes out ahead.

In the program, Phelan, an economist at Center of the American Experiment compares the economic performances of neighboring counties on either side of the Minnesota border. John will share his findings on Minnesota and South Dakota, and discuss the insight it gives us into the economic impacts of state policies.

Again, the event is on Fri, October 23, 2020 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM CDT. The presentation will begin at noon.

Your ticket includes lunch, a FREE American Experiment wine glass, a copy of John’s just-released report, and a subscription to Thinking Minnesota magazine.

You can register for the lunch event here ($10).