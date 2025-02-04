On other side of coin, Rep Nolz brings bill to discourage hiring women, minorities in law enforcement.

What happens when no one really wants to put their name on legislation? They give it to the new person.

Representative what’s-her-face from Mitchell… Nolz, I think.. who was living in Brookings at the time of her appointment as a candidate, has her name on legislation which seems a little over the top in not only trying to stamp out DEI programs, but seems to be the stuff that puts police departments under investigation for hiring practices, and put under federal consent orders. The bill notes in part:

(8) Except as required by federal law: (a) Advance or adopt any policy or procedure designed to influence the composition of the law enforcement agency’s workforce on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; or

Read that here.

Whaaat? “Except as required by federal law?” That portion of the bill seems to be less about DEI practices, and more about inching towards an EEOC violation. And yes, there are still federal laws on hiring women and minorities.

I think we can agree that a DEI focus should not be the mission of a public agency with dedicated DEI staff. However, especially in key roles, such as law-enforcement, we should not be idiots who invite federal lawsuits against public agencies for violating federal hiring laws.