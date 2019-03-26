Once you get past wishful thinking, Dems’ bench is thinner than thin

In a piece that ran in the Daily Kos about a month ago, Democrat’s hopes (and their bench) for 2020 is apparently looking thinner than thin every moment:
INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN: MIKE ROUNDS (FIRST ELECTED: 2014)
“TOP OF THE LIST” DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER: 2018 GUBERNATORIAL NOMINEE BILLIE SUTTON
Sutton pushed now-Gov. Kristi Noem to the limit in 2018, and his 48 percent of the vote was the best performance for a Democrat statewide in South Dakota in quite some time. If Sutton is disinterested in a bid, Democrats will probably need to rely on a relatively thin statewide legislative bench to take a shot at Rounds. But, in a sign of how thin the bench is in South Dakota, in the flurry of responses on Twitter asking for proposed candidates for this piece, Sutton was the only Democrat named for South Dakota.
Other prospects: state Rep. Erin Healy, state Sen. Susan Wismer
So, once they move past Billie Sutton, they’re citing newly elected Erin Healy and (gag) Susan Wismer as prospects to run against Rounds? Really? If that’s as deep as the bench goes, they’re in trouble.
But that’s not just for US Senate. That is a general problem that South Dakota Democrats face for all of their statewide races in 2020.
With Democrats’ only announced candidate for any 2020 race at this point – Ellee Spawn who is running for Congress with 3 DUI’s on her record, active bench warrants, etc., to start, is literally the most flawed candidate ever offered by a major party in South Dakota.
Democrats have a very serious candidate gap to close in the next election if they hope to reverse direction on plummeting numbers of elected officials and registered voters. Except for wishful thinking, when it comes to candidates, they’re on life support, and that’s failing fast.
Will Democrats decide they might be better off saving their money and skipping 2020 altogether? With about 8 months to go until petition circulation begins, they’d better make a decision fast.
Their problem is the socialist positions of their national party. One can only hope the Dems are facing similar problems nationwide (except of course CA and NY).
Have Dems completely given up on their white knight, Brendan Johnson, ever putting his hat in the ring?
I assume SHS has to wait until she guides Augie to Division 1 before moving back to politics.
Erin Healy likely does have some potential SOME DAY, but not in 2020 against Rounds.
For my money, Billie isn’t running for Senate. I think his sights are still on Pierre, either for a rematch with Noem or after she’s done.
“If Sutton is disinterested[sic] in a bid, Democrats will probably need to rely on a relatively thin statewide legislative bench to take a shot at Rounds.”
Billie might be *uninterested* in running but he’s almost surely not “disinterested.” I suspect he cares who wins.
Typical Daily Kos befuddlement.
I think a Conservative Republican will take a shot a Rounds and Johnson.
you should run as a democrat
Huether (R-SD) A bigger Trojan Horse.
Huether has registered Republican? I knew he went Independent, but I had not heard this.
Huether is still registered as Independent.
The national Democrat party has created an even bigger vacume in the SD Democrat state party. The Democrat party is kryptonite to statewide elected office in this state. Gain an independent slot on the ballot with a pledge to caucus as a Republican. Avoid the primary. Enough D’s, R’s and I’s could make a plurality.
With Schumer looking like a moderate with a lurch to the left, what SD Democrat can ask to send them to empower what might be a socialist agenda?
I continue to believe Billie’s strengthes was Kristi’s weaknesses not some political realignment of this state. The results should not give Democrats hope of resurrection here.
As long as she is properly funded, I believe Healy would run stronger against Rounds than Sutton.
The women within the SDDP are still very energized, thanks to Trump, and they are the core of the party right now, if one wants to win. You have to have the backing of the women, especially pro-choice women, if you want to have any chance of winning statewide at this time as a Democrat.
Plus, Healy has a very pleasant demeanor and would give Rounds a run for his money.
Rounds’ greatest strength in 2020, however, at the same time is Trump. I expect Trump to do well in South Dakota as long as the farmers continual ignore how he is destroying them as we speak, but we will have to see on that one.
Are you saying that being a liberal, pro-choice woman from Sioux Falls is the key to being a successful statewide Dem in South Dakota? That is completely delusional.
Women within the SDDP certainly are energized and that is a large reason why Healy and Sullivan are in the legislature right now. But they represent upper middle class districts in SF that are not reflective of the rest of the state. That coalition is not large enough to win statewide, especially against Rounds, who is moderate enough to keep a majority of independents.
I said she “would run stronger against Rounds than Sutton.” I never said she would win. I also said, “any chance.”
JKC, you make a decent case. I doubt Healy could beat Rounds in 2020, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t a strong candidate. Her more strategic move (IMHO) would be D14 state senate b/c Deb Soholt is termed out. I’m one of those who believe Sutton runs against Rounds next year, but if I’m wrong it won’t be the very first time.
Thanks, I hear you. I actually think Sutton would be stronger against Noem than Rounds, however.
Well, 3 years is a long time to wait. Speaking of, your 2018 “Biden for President” forecast is looking good for now. If Joe wins, I’ll honor my wager & buy you breakfast at McDonalds.
Thanks, right now I am into the Trump meal, which is two Big Macs and two Filet of Fish, except with buns. 😉
Worst read on SD politics ever.
Elaborate.
The person who has given me most pause over the past 2 years has been that young union president in Sioux Falls…cooper something. He was nominated for LT Gov and turned it down but has been getting significant national attention.
I think the unions getting more involved is what carried Sutton. They were by far his top donor and volunteer base. Sutton even won spunk county just a year after the Redfield hospital unionized which I don’t think is a coincidence.
Maybe he’s not interested in politics or wants to wait 10 years but I get the nagging feeling like he’s being groomed to run for something soon. Let’s hope he stays in his union hall.
His name is, Kooper Caraway. I wouldn’t be surprised if he runs for a statewide office in the near future, too. He is well liked within Democratic circles and a great speaker.