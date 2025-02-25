Ryan Gaddy, a Republican who unsuccessfully tried to run as Libertarian for PUC in 2014, and unsuccessfully tried to organize a decriminalization effort for marijuana in 2015, has allegedly threatened a legislator out in Idaho according to news reports:
Ryan Gaddy was arrested in the early hours of the morning and booked into Kootenai County Jail for making official and executive threats, pending a $250,000 bond.
And..
“Not sure how many 5 gallon gas cans I can fit in the car, but today could have very explosive results. Jordan Redman…this…is gonna be hilarious!” a post on Gaddy’s facebook said.
Gaddy was arrested in Shoshone County in late 2024 after a standoff with law enforcement according to the Coeur d’Alene Press.
That’s not terribly smart.
2 thoughts on “One-time PUC candidate appears to have fallen on harder times”
What brought Ryan to this point shows just how screwed up our healthcare system is. He has it all on his FB page.
Think that’s more on him than the health care system. Healthcare system didn’t have him threatening to fire bomb the legislator.