One-time PUC candidate appears to have fallen on harder times

Ryan Gaddy, a Republican who unsuccessfully tried to run as Libertarian for PUC in 2014, and unsuccessfully tried to organize a decriminalization effort for marijuana in 2015, has allegedly threatened a legislator out in Idaho according to news reports:

Ryan Gaddy was arrested in the early hours of the morning and booked into Kootenai County Jail for making official and executive threats, pending a $250,000 bond.

And..

“Not sure how many 5 gallon gas cans I can fit in the car, but today could have very explosive results. Jordan Redman…this…is gonna be hilarious!” a post on Gaddy’s facebook said.

Gaddy was arrested in Shoshone County in late 2024 after a standoff with law enforcement according to the Coeur d’Alene Press.