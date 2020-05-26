Out of state Libertarian student group campaigning in GOP primary for former Libertarian Party State Chair

An out of state student libertarian group alleged by critics to have broken campaign finance laws in at least one state has apparently been going door to door in District 6 promoting the candidacy of former Libertarian Party chairman Aaron Aylward:

Distributing a flyer with the disclaimer “paid for by Make Liberty Win,” it also claims to not be authorized by Aylward.. despite using a family photo of the candidate on the front.

An earlier flyer was also distributed by the group:

As noted, this isn’t the first time the group has come to public attention, as in Idaho, 5 candidates have filed campaign finance complaints with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office alleging the same group has broken campaign finance rules.

Make Liberty Win, which is affiliated with and largely financially supported by the libertarian student activist group Young Americans for Liberty, has spent about $99,000 on mailers and phone calls supporting candidates in Idaho this primary season according to campaign finance reports, much of it in eastern Idaho. and.. The group did file a required disclosure with the state listing the people and groups who have contributed more than $500 to the group. However, it does not identify the individual supporters of Young Americans for Liberty or Grassroots Victory, two groups identified as donors to Make Liberty Win.

The group has also reportedly participated in robocalls into the District to promote Alyward’s candidacy. Which is all very curious for a candidate claiming affiliation with the Republican Party.

As I’d noted previously, Aylward had ran before two years ago as a Libertarian, and just in 2019 served as the State Libertarian Party’s chairman:

As recently as October, the website noted the following in the bio of their state chair:

Over the years, Aaron has been in a number of political parties, starting as a Democrat while in High School, a Republican during the years that Ron Paul, and his son, Rand, were running for President, and now in the Libertarian party.

Alyward happily admitted at the time that he’s bounced from political group to political group with no conviction, announcing he’s been a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian… and now supposedly he’s back to Republican as he attempts to win public office.

Except resources affiliated with Libertarian politics are still strongly backing his campaign.