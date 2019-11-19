Outgoing Sen. Stace Nelson announces he’s going to “avoid” media

Here’s a quote from KELOland last night from outgoing State Senator Stace Nelson that seems out of character:
“I’ve always been accessible to the media and tried to always answer any question you folks had, as I owed that to the public. Please excuse me in avoiding you folks now as I attempt to extricate myself from the swamp and take the bullseye off me,” Nelson said on Monday.
Interesting.
Who stole his neighbor’s truck?
Well I think we can all heartily endorse that plan, but it’s pretty rich for Stace to pretend that it was the media seeking him out all these years, and not the reverse!
So that can’t be a two-way street?
When a person says “I’m outa here” they don’t have to explain anything to anyone. If they say they are doing it for their family, accept it on its face.
If we want good public servants, we have to quit making it so hard to get in (fine tooth investigations of stuff decades old) and get out (public services is not the Hotel California).
“extricate myself from the swamp”
I have learned that South Dakota’s rank and file farmers, ranchers, authors, and blue collar class are amazing, conservative, and freedom loving.
But because it is geographically the farthest point in The US from enemy missiles, it has attracted a certain class of bureaucrat that created a very soft, slimy underbelly to our otherwise amazing state.
On the way out, Nelson fires one over his shoulder and hits a bullseye with this statement. Our only way out is for the SD legislature to circle the wagons and pick-off the chicken-ishts (as my Grandma used to say).
There is more to this story, I think.
Definitely.
Any truth to the rumor Stace is gonna move to Aberdeen and run for sheriff?
“Stace is gonna move to Aberdeen and run for sheriff”
Da da, CHING! 😀
This would be funny .. but my feeling is that he’s going to take a break and enjoy the sunsets more.
Lots to say but will just say thank God!
I heard the same rumor, really makes sense with the wacky complaints he filed against the Sheriff and chief deputy! Maybe Stace will show them how to do the “field autopsy” he was bragging about! Why can’t this guy disappear?
I’m thinking about running for Lawrence County Sheriff because power is really important for my image as a pot crusader.
Dohn Jale – “I’m thinking about running for Lawrence County Sheriff because power is really important for my image as a pot crusader.”
Dohn Jale was a former FaceBook alias from back when I was trying to help people understand how corrupt FaceBook was .. before that, Harry Piquel – da da, CHING!
This was before their 5 billion dollar fine recently.
So, whomever posted that thinks they’re cute, clever, or good looking (in this case, “or” means “and”).
Spooky, but a few days late (Halloween was a nearly three weeks ago, cooky, I mean spooky!)
Yet another fan boy .. I have a lot of those. Must be the beard. 😀
Yes, I’m not a narc.
Dohn Jale – congratulations. Are you a sociopath? This is the kind of character assassination that SD is famous for .. Noem just launched a new program for you.
Meth – you’re on it.