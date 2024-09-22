PAC bringing self-professed “Black Nazi” Mark Robinson to Sioux Falls seems to have forgotten his name, as graphics don’t cite him as keynote speaker anymore.

Where on earth is North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson? Don’t ask Toby Doeden, because our dumpster-fire of a momentary Congressional candidate seems to have forgotten his name almost overnight.
Remember last week when Toby’s group was sending text-blasts out and looking for people to go to his $250-500 a head event at the District in Sioux Falls with Keynote Speaker Mark Robinson?
Please notice that was “Keynote Speaker” Mark Robinson.
And then, there was that news story about that whole “black Nazi” thing..
Which blew up.. well across the planet, since there’s not a lot of people who claim they would be happy to own slaves and that they’d “take Hitler over any of the sh*t that’s in Washington.”
If you remember that, then you might find it interesting that Toby Doeden who controls the Dakota First PAC seems to have developed amnesia, and forgotten his keynote speaker’s name:
“Keynote Speaker Mark Robinson” suddenly seems to have been demoted into a somewhat amorphous group of “National & State speakers.” Despite the person who invited him in the first place has expressed views that aren’t that far off of Robinson’s.
There has been no information provided that they disavow Robinson’s views, or have canceled him as a speaker because he expressed a desire to “bring [slavery] back” and “buy a few” slaves (never mind the stuff that’s so outrageous and pornographic that most websites won’t print it).
They’re just changing the graphic they’re using to promote the event. Leaving it entirely possible that he’s still coming. And they just don’t want to talk about their favorite candidate this cycle who is so offensive that he may cost Trump his state’s electoral votes, and the entire presidential election.
But, lacking any disavowal, as far as we know he’s still Toby’s guy. Despite his sudden onset of amnesia.
16 thoughts on “PAC bringing self-professed “Black Nazi” Mark Robinson to Sioux Falls seems to have forgotten his name, as graphics don’t cite him as keynote speaker anymore.”
This is very good reading. I think you can conquer this bully!
He ain’t coming. All of his campaign staff just quit. The Doeden dumpster fire continues to burn strong. I wonder if he is going to refund the $250 to each of the Klan members who bought tickets since they won’t have their Jew-hating speaker? Maybe they can get David Duke to be the speaker so they can save the event?
if trump wins, i’m sure that media czar steve jailbird bannon will make cnn pay for offending robinson like that. after he is done ruining abc.
Disavow Robinson’s comments? Heck no! The way we see it Toby Doeden and Mark Robinson are twins in more ways than one including IQ. What a perfect match!
All we need now is Pornographer Lee Stranahan to cover the event.
I heard Mayor TenHaken was buying a couple hundred tickets for Haitian refugees.
What a ridiculous comment. Paul TenHaken deserves much credit for debunking bigoted lies about LEGAL immigrants, at the risk of offending crackpots in his own hijacked party.
Thank you Mayor Paul for your courage and integrity.
Lemme guess: you bit on the “Hatians are eating people’s pets” bs, didnt you?
Will the NAZIs that marched in Pierre to the state Capitol & Deadwood be the honor guard at the NAZI “Coming Out” rally? Tobes?
https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2024/06/09/south-dakotans-react-neo-nazi-group-marching-pierre-deadwood/
Hold on…I have to grab more popcorn!
Not only has Donald Trump endorsed Robinson, but his spokeperson has also stated– despite the recent revelations of all the Nazi/porn site/anti-Semitism stuff — that his endorsement will not be withdrawn. If he continues to endorse a Nazi-admiring dumpster fire, doesn’t that make Trump himself a Nazi-admiring dumpster fire? A dumpster fire candidate who DESERVES to lose the election in North Carolina and nationwide? 🤔
Anon at 9:38, this election is not about whom you would rather have dinner with. It’s a binary choice: one is a capitalist, one is a communist.
It’s that simple: capitalism vs communism.
Pick one.
The 1950’s called and they want their fear mongering “communist” slur back.
What an original statement.
So is screaming like McCarthy, mirite?
Trump is not a capitalist, he’s a Crony-Capitalist/Oligarch.
It looks like NAZI Storm Trooper SA-Mann (rank private) Toby Doeden is back to his old online bullying ways singling out and highlighting FB posters that disagree with him. It tapered off when he announced he was exploring a congressional seat run but with the NAZI “coming out” rally in Sioux Falls fast approaching why hold back anymore? They can finally be their authentic selves.
We would never see this behavior from our SD congressional delegation.