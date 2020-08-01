Pam Nelson departure marks death knell of era where Democrats were actual opposition party.

Jonathan Ellis is writing more about a story that you learned about a week ago – the departure of Minnehaha County Treasurer Pam Nelson.
Nelson, along with a select few others, might be among the last relics of a time when Democrats actually tried to represent a majority of South Dakotans, as opposed to being SJW ‘warriors of the woke.’
Today, there are 154,420 registered Democrats compared to 264,439 Republicans, and Democrats haven’t won a statewide office in more than a decade. What changed?
When Nelson entered politics, the Democratic Party had a strong coalition that included blue collar labor and McGovern farmers. In Sioux Falls, there was the heavy influence of Irish Catholicism. Today, that coalition is gone, replaced by an ascendant strain of university-educated drones who can lecture for hours about white privilege without knowing what century the Civil War was fought. The ascendant strain obsesses about race and sexual orientation – identity politics – while neglecting, even scorning, the concerns of labor, unless you’re a teacher or member of a government union, one of the only areas where unions continue to flourish.
You know the Democrats are hurting when the media is not on their side
About this well-written piece, I have mixed feelings. Sure, it’s thoughtful, incisive, and honest, but it offers Dems a roadmap to reclaim SD relevance. Do we want that outcome? I suppose we needn’t worry. “Progressive” ideologues have demonstrated that they’d rather run riot than rule. Legitimate liberals, a dying breed who cherish free speech, value ALL LIVES, & support working families regardless of race, color, or creed, face a dilemma: where to align in post-Trump America? Do they continue to hold their noses and march with Cultural Revolutionaries, looting small businesses, burning police stations, & humiliating every apostate Karen and Becky? Can they continue to ignore the murder of good men like Bernell Trammell and other brave dissenters? Or do they abandon the larcenous left and unite with traditional centrists to define a patriotic, pragmatic agenda? Only time will tell.
the biggest pet peeve anyone can carry about south dakota politics is the utter collapse of the democratic party as a serious political power. it is only the fact that so many registered dems will never register for another party, which keeps the sddp from being far less powerful than the conservative coffee klatch.
The lesson to be learned from the Nelson era is that she was a political brand name and a successful one at that.
Her political end does not signal the end of an era for Democrats in
South Dakota, because, that era ended long ago, but Nelson prevailed beyond that era, because she was a brand name who cared about voters, tax payers, and the working men and women of this state, and her electoral successes over the years proves this, and that is the real story which now needs to be told as Nelson appears to be exiting politics, but a story unfortunately that was not found nor developed with Ellis’s article.
Ellis’s piece was more an attempt at an obituary for a political party than a given political leader, but absent the current COVID-19 crisis, when have obituaries been so late in coming?
Ellis’s piece missed the fact that Nelson was a political phenomenon in her own right, whose relevance came from a consistency, which the voters recognized often over the years.
The only great irony of her political life was that her two political defeats over forty plus years of political involvement came from two mayors from Sioux Falls. She lost a bid to be mayor of Sioux Falls in ’91 to incumbent Jack White, and then lost her seat on the PUC in 2002 to former Sioux Falls Mayor Gary Hansen.
And many actually believe she won the 1991 mayoral race except for a voting machine error, or predicament, which caused many of her votes to go to White, because the third candidate in that race, Skippy Robert Blechinger, whose name was first on the ballot had his full name on the ballot, which then caused Nelson’s name to be pushed over too far on the label which consisted of all of the candidates’ names on the old fashion metal curtain closing voting machine counters, which then caused some to vote for White, whose lever was third on the ballot, but actually beneath Nelson’s name, however.
So the era ended long ago and Barth’s successes since 2006 – as also mentioned in Ellis’s article – on the Minnehaha County Commission have more to do with the Blue Wave of 2006 and the power of incumbency, I might add, then any coalition which Ellis claims once existed and even up to 2006, which the latter suggestion by Ellis I seriously question.
Good luck Pam and thank you for your service.