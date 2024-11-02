16 thoughts on “Party with Dusty Johnson on election night!”

    1. Mr. Heep, grudznick was just thinking the same thing. But if you do decide to go, would you have room for a passenger? I do not require rest breaks with inordinate frequency, despite what you may have heard. Happy to pay the fuel bill.

    2. Dude, he lives in Mitchell. His kids have school the next day. Let them celebrate wherever is convenient for them.

      1. Dude, he has 6 million bucks, he could get a private jet back to school if he wanted. Instead he’s just saving up for attack ads against republicans in a year or two…

        1. Dudes! Mr. Dusty is a Republican, hisownself.

          Unless you mean against Mr. Jackley, or the Lt. Gov. Rhoden, both Republicans as well. In the primaries there will indeed be some gut-busting choices.

          1. I bet I’d give him hell for spending more time in California fundraising for governor than being our congressman…

      1. The Conservatives with Common Sense, west river fellows all plus a few ladies, will be holding down a shin dig on election night that will including celebrating Mr. Dusty’s big win. Unless that Mr. Heap fellow above ponies up with a ride to and from the town of Sioux Falls for grudznick. If so, Mr. Heap and I will party with Dusty in person in Sioux Falls.

        Locations were narrowed down this morning at the CwCS Breakfasting.

