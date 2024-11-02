Party with Dusty Johnson on election night! November 2, 2024 @SoDakCampaigns Reserve your tickets here! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
16 thoughts on “Party with Dusty Johnson on election night!”
“Dusty” is planning a fun night….the highlight of the evening will be B-I-N-G-O !!!
Sioux Falls? He forgets who actually elects him. I’m not driving from Rapid to Sioux Falls.
Mr. Heep, grudznick was just thinking the same thing. But if you do decide to go, would you have room for a passenger? I do not require rest breaks with inordinate frequency, despite what you may have heard. Happy to pay the fuel bill.
Dude, he lives in Mitchell. His kids have school the next day. Let them celebrate wherever is convenient for them.
Dude, he has 6 million bucks, he could get a private jet back to school if he wanted. Instead he’s just saving up for attack ads against republicans in a year or two…
Dudes! Mr. Dusty is a Republican, hisownself.
Unless you mean against Mr. Jackley, or the Lt. Gov. Rhoden, both Republicans as well. In the primaries there will indeed be some gut-busting choices.
Agree. I’m tired of the rush to SF parties. Hang out in your town with your close friends.
The money, and voters, are in Sioux Falls.
Gods, if he used a private plane to shuttle his kids across the state, you’d give him hell for that too.
I bet I’d give him hell for spending more time in California fundraising for governor than being our congressman…
you think the West River crazies voted for him?
The Conservatives with Common Sense, west river fellows all plus a few ladies, will be holding down a shin dig on election night that will including celebrating Mr. Dusty’s big win. Unless that Mr. Heap fellow above ponies up with a ride to and from the town of Sioux Falls for grudznick. If so, Mr. Heap and I will party with Dusty in person in Sioux Falls.
Locations were narrowed down this morning at the CwCS Breakfasting.
“Tickets” for Election Night??
It’s free to attend — they just want to get a sense of how many are planning to attend
also the Starlite Ballroom has a capacity of only 333 guests. If you snooze you lose
https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/sioux-falls/fsddt/hoteldetail/events-facilities
not kidding folks, only enough room for 333, but that is probably the seating capacity, take away the tables and chairs and they can squeeze more in