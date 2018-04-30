Paul TenHaken campaign posts campaign update Posted on April 30, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Going into the final hours of the campaign, the Paul TenHaken has posted an update for their supporters and followers of the election: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Nice video…amazing how far we have come from whistle stop train campaigning!
Go, Paul! Good values, leadership experience, and not a progressive like Loetscher.
nice closing…keep upbeat…only one more day..until Heuther is done and Loescher is done also; 2 for 1 special!
GO JO!
GO AWAY JO