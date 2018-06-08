Pennington Co GOP seeking replacement for Sean McPherson (Dist. 32 House) on ballot

Pennington County Republican Party Chair Marguerite McPhillips is telling the Argus Leader tonight that she has only heard from one interested person to take over the GOP Nomination for District 32 State Representative Sean McPherson. Sadly, Sean passed away before winning the Republican House primary on Tuesday:
The South Dakota Republican Party bylaws and state law dictate that Pennington County Republican Party Central Committee members select a replacement to run on the November ballot.
and..
McPhillips said the party would aim to have someone selected prior to the state party’s convention.
Another candidate and executive director of the Family Heritage Alliance, Ed Randazzo, could be selected to run in the general election. He came up short in the primary by 409 votes.
McPhillips said Randazzo had expressed interest in the nomination.
“We haven’t heard from anyone else,” McPhillips said.
If you’re a Republican living in District 32, and you have an interest in being selected to run in Representative McPherson’s position, call the Pennington County GOP at 605.348.8396.
You might also try and e-mail Marguerite directly. According to her listing on the SDFRW Board of Director’s page where she serves as President, you can reach her at Trooper_1949@q.com
According to the SDCL, shown below, the only individuals selecting this replacement candidate will be the Precinct Committeemen and committeewomen from District 32, the current District 32 Legislators and possibly some additional elected officials, who may reside in District 32, who are Central Committee members by virtue of their elected positions.
From SDCL 12-6-56
If the vacancy is a party candidate for public office other than presidential elector or statewide office, the vacancy shall be filled by a vote of county party central committee members in attendance who reside in the affected district.