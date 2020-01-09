Pennington County Sheriff, new D32 State Senator Duhamel oppose pot legalization measures

From KOTA TV, Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and State Senator Helene Duhamel are speaking out agains the Pot legalization measures that are going to be on the November ballot:
Thom estimates that 95% of the people in the system have a drug or alcohol problem and he and Duhamel think legalizing more drugs would only increase their problems.
“We have a huge drug problem in Pennington County and I look at marijuana as a gateway drug for many people,” said Duhamel. “We are fighting methamphetamine on all fronts and I just can’t imagine throwing more into the mix.”
The sheriff is right on the money, ask any meth addict how they got started on the road and they’ll tell you smoking pot.
Completely off the mark. Marijuana legalization shows a reduction in usage of harder drugs. Nobody smokes pot before smoking a cigarette or drinking a beer. The gateway argument is bunk. In fact, taking dealers out of the equation reduces the chances of someone moving on to harder drugs because those are the people who tend to offer them. The drug war is lost and prohibition does not work. Put resources towards addiction services and quit spending money incarcerating and branding non-violent offenders for life. People who smoke pot will do it whether it is legal or not. Might as well tax and regulate it. You can get pot in SD just as easy as you can beer already.
Here is the study that shows a reduction of fatal opioid overdoses in states with legalized marijuana.
Bachhuber MA, Saloner B, Cunningham CO, Barry CL. Medical cannabis laws and opioid analgesic overdose mortality in the United States, 1999-2010. JAMA Intern Med. 2014;174(10):1668-1673. doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2014.4005
lol – it’s alcohol and tobacco 99% of the time