Phil Jensen fails again. That’s happened a lot this year. But do voters care?

In the final moments of House Education today after the regular business, State Representative Phil Jensen tried to pull a fast one, and calendar House Bill 1177, which had previously been deferred to the 41st day. Why, you might ask? Because he was trying to bring back a modified version of his measure, House Bill 1193, which had been killed earlier this week was being hoghoused on to 1177.
Phil’s attempt to calendar 1177 was quickly killed in committee, and Phil failed. But it brings up a point on the controversial Representative’s legislation this session. EVERYTHING that Representative Jensen has introduced this session has been killed.:
|Bill
|Subject
|Status
|HB 1105
|require the display of the state seal or motto in public school classrooms.
|Killed on the House Floor 30-38
|HB 1193
|prohibit the Board of Regents and institutions under its control from requiring students to reside in on-campus housing or purchase meal plans.
|Killed on the House Floor 28-42
|HB 1197
|permit a teacher to assist a student in objectively reviewing scientific information.
|Killed in House Committee 9-6
|HB 1199
|repeal a provision requiring the sale of property acquired by a tax deed.
|Killed in House Committee 12-1
|HB 1224
|defund the Huron School District.
|Withdrawn after universal public outrage
|HB 1269
|authorize display of certain flags on public property.
|Withdrawn
Just for the sake of checking, I went back to last year as well. Same thing. All of his House bills failed or were withdrawn.
It makes me wonder. In past campaigns, Phil has been grinded on for a number of things. But has anyone ever gone after the fact he comes with a personal agenda and just can’t get anything done?
After watching this legislative session, I’m a bit downtrodden when it comes to wondering whether voters even care much anymore. But who knows. Maybe this next election they will surprise us all and show some interest in what their legislators are proposing in Pierre.
We can hope.
Let’s at least try to be honest here. Who does Phil look to for inspiration? Who is his political and “spiritual” mentor? I’m gonna take a wild guess that it is indeed the new resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC. The guy who has a newly rekindled bromance with Vladimir Putin, and who now blames Ukraine and Zelensky for the uprovoked Russion invasion. The guy who appointed RFK Jr to be in charge of the entire American health care system. The guy who appointed Democrat and Putin appeaser Tulsi Gabbard to be the Director of National Intelliigence. The guy who appointed Kash Patel to head up the FBI. The guy who TRIED to appoint pedophile cocaine fiend Matt Gaetz to be our Attorney General. Good gawd people. It is REALLY any mystery why people like Phil Jensen are the way they are? This is where we are, and it’s gonna be quite some time — if ever — before it gets better.
Stop. This is not a Trump thing. Phil was an ass long before Trump became a Republican.
Can confirm. I’ve been a long time constituent of Phil – long before Trump was anything other than a reality TV personality. I voted against him every chance I get, but there are enough people in District 33 that agree with his personal grievances that he continues to get elected. It’s disheartening. I am hearing he may have a good and serious challenger next time around and I hope that’s true. He is a dud.
I can’t disagree with anything you say, but why just focus on Phil? Yea, he’s a nutjob, but if we’re talking about ineffective legislators, there are others who are equally ineffective. His seatmate Jordan is 0-6. And Jordan’s districtmate, Sauder, a third-year legislator, didn’t introduce a single Senate bill this year. There are others. Why not showcase a bigger picture for your readers – who is effective and who is not?
No one cares. Just look at Odenbach’s record. It’s not good, but yet he gets put into leadership, for crying out loud. They just want people who scream the right narrative. Doesn’t matter if they are effective legislators.
Will Manhart be the next Phil Jensen? The D1 House members and D3 Bad Dream Team sure seem to be aligned with one of the worst legislators in SD history. This session has been the worst! The voters of D1 and D3 have an opportunity in 2026 for serious change!
Don’t you dare forget to include D28 in that team. Some of the simplest minds to ever set foot in the capitol.
The Huron School District one still strikes me as so objectively stupid that I struggle to believe it is real. And then to brag about it after the fact. What the hell is wrong with that district?
Jensen gets elected because of name recognition, not accomplishments. I will work diligently to recruit a good candidate to oppose him in 26. 17 years if incompetence is too much for Pennington County to endure.