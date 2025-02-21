Phil Jensen fails again. That’s happened a lot this year. But do voters care?

In the final moments of House Education today after the regular business, State Representative Phil Jensen tried to pull a fast one, and calendar House Bill 1177, which had previously been deferred to the 41st day. Why, you might ask? Because he was trying to bring back a modified version of his measure, House Bill 1193, which had been killed earlier this week was being hoghoused on to 1177.

Phil’s attempt to calendar 1177 was quickly killed in committee, and Phil failed. But it brings up a point on the controversial Representative’s legislation this session. EVERYTHING that Representative Jensen has introduced this session has been killed.:

Bill Subject Status HB 1105 require the display of the state seal or motto in public school classrooms. Killed on the House Floor 30-38 HB 1193 prohibit the Board of Regents and institutions under its control from requiring students to reside in on-campus housing or purchase meal plans. Killed on the House Floor 28-42 HB 1197 permit a teacher to assist a student in objectively reviewing scientific information. Killed in House Committee 9-6 HB 1199 repeal a provision requiring the sale of property acquired by a tax deed. Killed in House Committee 12-1 HB 1224 defund the Huron School District. Withdrawn after universal public outrage HB 1269 authorize display of certain flags on public property. Withdrawn

Just for the sake of checking, I went back to last year as well. Same thing. All of his House bills failed or were withdrawn.

It makes me wonder. In past campaigns, Phil has been grinded on for a number of things. But has anyone ever gone after the fact he comes with a personal agenda and just can’t get anything done?

After watching this legislative session, I’m a bit downtrodden when it comes to wondering whether voters even care much anymore. But who knows. Maybe this next election they will surprise us all and show some interest in what their legislators are proposing in Pierre.

We can hope.