I find myself replying to texts all evening, so “Yes, I’ve seen the bill.”
And given that the bill’s sponsor is State Representative Phil Jensen, arguably the worst human being in the South Dakota State Legislature, I can hope that the reason behind the bill isn’t going to come with national condemnation. But given the source, and the rumors I’m hearing behind the scenes… I’m preparing.
8 thoughts on “Phil Jensen posts bill to outlaw money going to Huron School District”
The 100th legislative session is a contest of hold my beer!
Not understanding.
Why is the Huron School District under fire
And Phil Jensen’s ties to the Huron school district many moons away from district 33 is…..
…hate. It is probably just hate.
Absolute clown show.
So far the govs office is running out the clock and keeping them distracted with ESA’S. I never thought I’d see that.
As a Huron resident, I’d love to know where on earth this is coming from.
Was he wearing his big white hood when he turned it in? Huron is the most diverse district in the state with minorities making up 50%. Hard working families doing the jobs he won’t do.