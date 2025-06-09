Pierre Teen Robert Arnold announces for Governor in 2026, running as Democrat

A Pierre teenager has announced that he will be running for Governor on the Democrat Ticket in 2026, according to multiple sources. In the Dakota Scout version of the story, it appears that state Democrats are someone ambivalent about the whole thing:

Robert Arnold has a double major, a student ID, and a vision.

The 19-year-old Dakota State University student announced he’s running for governor in 2026—as a Democrat. If he gets on the ballot, he’ll be the youngest serious candidate for governor in U.S. history. The state Constitution has a requirement that a governor or lieutenant governor be at least 21 years old.

and..

Arnold is not blind to the odds.

“The state party told me they had someone else in mind,” he said. Arnold said he didn’t know who that was.