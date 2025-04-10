Pischke allies strike back at Minnehaha County GOP censure of Senator for talking poorly of Central Committee member, resignation of chair demanded if he doesn’t knuckle under for their demands

Just when you thought no one took the Minnehaha GOP seriously under R. Shawn Tornow: Korry Petterson and Marsha Symens say “hold my beer!”

What am I referring to? It looks like the allies of Senator Tom Pischke are all “pischke’d off” at Korry Petterson, the chairman of the Minnehaha County Republican Party, for yesterday’s censure of “Sticky Tom.”

If you recall…

The Senator was chided for his conduct in noting that a Committeewoman “has issues,” and the Minnehaha GOP chair spanked him with a public censure.

Today, Senator Pischke’s allies have struck back in an e-mail they sent out complaining that the chair didn’t have the authority to act in such a manner:



From: Marsha Symens [email protected] >

Date: Thu, Apr 10, 2025

Subject: MCR

To: ( a big group of people ) ———- Forwarded message ———From:Date: Thu, Apr 10, 2025Subject: MCRTo: ( Dear Members of the Minnehaha County Republican Central Committee, We are writing to formally object to the recent censure of Committeeman and Senator Tom Pischke issued unilaterally by Chairman of the Minnehaha County Republicans, Korry Petterson. This action was taken without the knowledge, input, or approval of the Minnehaha County Republican Executive Board, and it is a clear and serious violation of both our Code of Conduct and the foundational values of the Republican Party. Let us be clear: no individual board member has the authority to issue official statements or disciplinary actions on behalf of this board without the board’s approval. Korry Petterson’s decision to issue a public censure without process, discussion, or vote is not only procedurally invalid—it is unethical, inappropriate, and damaging to the credibility of this committee. This email is submitted with the full support of the other elected Executive Board members, who agree that this breach of conduct must be addressed immediately and as publicly as the censure itself. Korry Petterson’s actions violated the following key areas of our Code of Conduct: Section 1 – Commitment to Republican Values : Tom Pischke’s First Amendment right to free speech was infringed upon. The Republican Party stands for liberty and the protection of individual rights. Korry Petterson’s censure undermines those principles.

: Tom Pischke’s First Amendment right to free speech was infringed upon. The Republican Party stands for liberty and the protection of individual rights. Korry Petterson’s censure undermines those principles. Sections 2 & 5 – Integrity, Transparency, and Accountability : Korry did not act with honesty or transparency. He bypassed the board entirely, violating Section 5.2 , which requires decisions to be made collectively and openly.

: Korry did not act with honesty or transparency. He bypassed the board entirely, violating , which requires decisions to be made collectively and openly. Section 3 – Respect and Professionalism : Korry Petterson showed a lack of professionalism by failing to treat fellow board members with courtesy or respect. He did not attempt to resolve his concerns internally and acted without consultation with or from the Executive Board Members. Given the date of the letter written was March 27, Korry Petterson would have had time to contact all board members of his decision to do so.

: Korry Petterson showed a lack of professionalism by failing to treat fellow board members with courtesy or respect. He did not attempt to resolve his concerns internally and acted without consultation with or from the Executive Board Members. Given the date of the letter written was March 27, Korry Petterson would have had time to contact all board members of his decision to do so. Section 6 – Commitment to the Community : This unilateral action served no benefit to the citizens of Minnehaha County. Instead, it created unnecessary conflict and undermined the unity and purpose of the board.

: This unilateral action served no benefit to the citizens of Minnehaha County. Instead, it created unnecessary conflict and undermined the unity and purpose of the board. Section 5.3 – Accountability: Our Code explicitly states that board members are to be held accountable for their actions. This is a textbook example of why that standard exists. Therefore, we are jointly requesting the following immediate actions: A formal written apology will be written to Tom Pischke from Korry Petterson. A formal written apology be emailed by Korry Petterson to the Central Committee members who received the censure email. Failure to complete the actions stated in lines 1 and 2, results in one or two outcomes; the resignation of Korry Petterson as Chairman of the Minnehaha County Republican board or he be removed by the elected board members. If we allow individual members to speak and act for the board without oversight or approval, we jeopardize the credibility, unity, and mission of this organization. We must enforce our standards consistently and without favoritism. We stand united in our commitment to transparency, integrity, and the rule of process. Sincerely,

Marsha Symens

Vice Chair

Minnehaha County Republicans On behalf of the elected Executive Board Members of the Minnehaha County Republicans

The Minnehaha chair better watch out – they (as I’m guessing Tom’s allies) are telling people that “We stand united.” Or at least, I’m guessing there’s a few who are united.. until they aren’t.

Next up – will someone put them in time-out, since they’re all getting along like a group of kindergartners?

We shall see.