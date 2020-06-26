Please keep Ed Randazzo in your prayers for speedy recovery, tests positive with COVID

From SDPB, it appears that State Republican Party Convention Resolutions Committee Chair Ed Randazzo has taken ill with COVID after attending a remote convention site with the Pennington Co GOP:
The state party set up a digital convention this year, and passed temporary rules that allowed members to attend virtually for social distancing.
and…
Randazzo was unavailable for comment, but according to an email sent out to Pennington County Republicans he was diagnosed with COVID 19 on Wednesday.
Dan Lederman is chair of the state Republican party. He says Pennington County Republicans took precautions needed to stay within CDC guidelines.
Is there any proof that he contracted the virus at the conference? Also, I wonder which tests they used to confirm the case:
I read this as “Ed’s got a cold.”
If a person is stressed, worried, and doesn’t eat well and take a good vitamin with zinc, d, and c .. there could be complications from pneumonia.
As I understand it, if they do not intubate him and make sure he stays oxygenated, and they don’t heavily medicate him, he should make a full recovery like so many with the virus.
If – heaven forbid – ed doesn’t make it, this will be used as a political football to amplify state control.
It is worth noting that state control regarding lock downs stressed people out, kept them out of the sanitizing sunlight, and created malnourishment, thus fomenting the spread of all disease naturally occurring and weakening immune systems writ-large.
The more the state over-asserts itself in this fashion, the sicker folks are going to get.
My hope is that ed makes a speedy recovery, and that we can expose the virus for the intended, weaponized tool of state control that it is.
Stay strong, Americans!
You are an absolute nutbar.
Dear Anonymous Internet-ian:
Tough talk you have there. Congratulations, Anon!
I can provide evidence and logic supporting my claims. You don’t bother to make any reasonable claims, and thus why would you bother presenting any evidence.
Name-calling is childish, loser talk.
Or, if you have specific questions I will be happy to address them directly here.
Good day.
1. Then provide evidence, you goof.
2. Stop hawking your website here. It looks like a 12 year old developed your front end.
What did you think of the KELO link I provided above? Let’s start with that. What, specifically would you like more evidence for? Go ahead. I’ll wait.
Regarding my website, if you had any technology chops at all, you would have inspected the exceptionally streamlined, distilled, and integrated custom AJAX/JSON graphs. I built it for speed and simplicity. It’s all steak and no sizzle.
That is why you would be hard pressed to find another site that is faster. You also don’t see the in-studio software that I created for push-button cloud integration for our streaming.
I think it’s funny that you are trying to bring weak technology smack. I’m thinking you have nothing of substance to bring to the discussion.
All these flavors, Anon, and you choose to be salty.
Sad.
For the record, I am ecstatic that Ed is doing better. My family and I wish you the best, Ed!
Sincerely,
John
PS – I’m a 20 year veteran in IT .. I created a lean, mean MP3 streaming platform that I branded “The AM Radio of the Internetio”. I also have encryption software running in the biggest credit union in Canada. What have you built, Anon? I’ll wait ..
“goof” – doesn’t that mean someone who goes around the Internet anonymously harassing people?
The AM Radio of the Internetio.
That is all.
Now please quit hit-jobbing my work.
Get well soon, Ed!
Well said, Gideon. I pray God heals his children & blesses our great doctors and nurses: His earthly angels.
I was at the convention it was very well done. They did alot to maintain safety. I also saw the staff at the hotel going to extra steps and wiping down things during the convention. Ed is a great guy and he would never expose anyone intentionally and I pray for his recovery. I was very thankful to have a chance to fellowship with other republicans.
Lorie – I was very glad to see the bravest leaders among us gathering together .. we have to be brave and keep our humanity.
This plague is opportunity for leaders. Cowering in fear is not leadership. Submitting to strange and unhealthful but demoralizing measures (masks, isolation) is not leadership.
In terms of leadership, we’re seeing the wheat separate from the chaff, the cream is rising to the top.
Your ideas here are solid leadership in my view.
Prayers for you & your loved ones, Ed!!
Thank you Pat for the shout out and especially for the call to prayer for me. The outpouring of prayers and good wishes has helped sustain me through a couple of rough days and nights. I am both humbled and honored.
The doctors and staff at Monument Health were awesome.
I am home now and already feeling much better.
I want to take a moment here to answer some concerns about the South Dakota Republican Convention and my presence there this past Saturday at the Ramkota Hotel. I assure you that on Saturday, I had no fever, no cough and no other known symptoms. What I did have was a slight raspiness in my throat. The Ramkota did a great job in encouraging social distancing and it was a great day.
I was honored to chair a truly awesome Resolutions Committee and it was a challenging week, but we “got ‘er done.”
God bless you all for your prayers and good wishes.
Well said, Ed!
I am very happy you are feeling better!!
Now, I hope we can all get back to business.
Anytime you would like to come on the program, just reach out.
As someone researching troves of information regarding Covid, I would be interested in treatment and your overall impressions of your experience. I think this is very much in the public interest.
Sincerely,
John Dale, Spearfish City Limits Host
God speed Ed
get well soon sir.
My objective is to prevent rotten people from turning blame and consternation on Ed (what this plague was designed to do is turn us against one another).
This is not Ed’s fault, and any social fallout from this is, in my view, as per the link I provided, horse isht.