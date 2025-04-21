District 32 State Senator Helene Duhamel is one of the nicest people in state politics. Unfortunately, 32 years after beating cancer a first time, she is facing a battle against cancer again.
Please keep Helene in your prayers as she and her family face this once again, as well hope for the best.
2 thoughts on “Please keep Sen. Helene Duhamel in your prayers as she faces another cancer battle”
One of the most nicest, classiest people I’ve ever met in politics. While we disagreed on a number of policy issues, same as anybody, she was always kind and respectful to everyone. My prayers go before her for this battle. I love you, Sen. Duhamel.
She kicked its butt once, and I am confident she will again. You got this, Helene.