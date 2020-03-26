Please keep Senator Thune in your thoughts

As you might have heard by now, Senator John Thune has taken ill, and has returned to South Dakota. As noted on KELOland News:

One of the most powerful U.S. Senators woke up Wednesday morning “and didn’t feel well.” Sen. John Thune (R-SD) talked to two doctors and then took a charter flight to South Dakota wearing a mask “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a spokesperson. He also missed a key vote on a muti-trillion dollar aid package late Wednesday, one of several missed votes from Senators in isolation or quarantined due to COVID-19.

“I unfortunately had to miss today’s votes – something I’ve rarely done during my time in Congress,” Thune said in a statement late Wednesday.