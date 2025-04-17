Political Action Committee sponsoring announcement with Jon Hansen & Karla Lems next week.

My text messages have been blowing up this morning, as an announcement (for an announcement) has been made on Facebook involving State Representative Jon Hansen and Representative Karla Lems.

A little late for April Fools, but here’s what it is:

Promising an “Announcement for the future of South Dakota,” as sponsored by “the People First PAC,” it certainly gives off vibes like this might be an announcement for Gov/Lt. Gov. Which is surprising, since Hansen is not qualified to run for Attorney General, much less be in charge of the entirety of state government. I believe Lems at least has some experience running a business, so I’m not sure what Hansen brings to the ticket…

Fundraising experience, perhaps? (Sorry dude, I only have a $20, and I’m not giving you that.) Hopefully he isn’t going to pull a Rick Weiland and drag that out at the campaign events.

Otherwise, the Political Action Committee underwriting this event is “The People First PAC,” a Political Action Committee that was formed less than a month ago with former Representative Randy Gross as the person behind it:

As opposed to an actual campaign committee, using a PAC is a curious move. The thing that does come to mind is that there is a loophole (the Doeden Loophole) allowing unlimited funds to be “loaned” to a PAC that does not close until the law changes July 1. So we will see.

A number of us are also curious to see how long until this logo changes. Why?

Sometimes you’re so far right that you’re left. And the truth bubbles up to the surface.