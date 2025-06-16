Poll: Americans like what Kristi Noem is doing to secure the border

From Rasmussen Reports, ignoring what the media is trying to portray, Americans are telling the pollster they like the job that former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is doing at DHS:

Voters have a much higher opinion of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) now that Kristi Noem is secretary of the department.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 49% of Likely U.S. Voters say DHS is doing a good or excellent job of securing the U.S. border and preventing illegal immigration under Secretary Noem. That’s up from 29% in November 2023, when Alejandro Mayorkas was DHS secretary.