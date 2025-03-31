Populist legislators demanding ideological purity, but strangely silent about GOP chair being 32 year Obama voting Democrat.

An article at Dakota Scout today has a few legislators howling about some Republicans were pointing out that they worked across the aisle to kill ridiculous legislation that none of their constituents had asked for:

“Want to know why so many pieces of good legislation died by only a few votes this year? Some Republicans openly worked with Democrats to undermine true conservative causes,” Rep. Logan Manhart, R-Aberdeen, posted on his social media pages Saturday. and.. Peterson, R-Salem, said during a legislative forum in Vermillion that cooperation with Democrats helped block a push to establish criminal penalties for libraries that distribute harmful or obscene material to minors. The Legislature instead adopted a measure requiring an appeals process for challenging materials in school and public libraries. “I wasn’t in leadership this year, but we still led within our group,” Peterson said, as reported by South Dakota Searchlight. “Collectively, we could get 36 to 42 votes between the Democrats and Republicans, and we did our job.” and.. Manhart was not the only GOP member of the Legislature to bemoan Peterson’s remarks. Rep. Dylan Jordan, R-Clear Lake, also voiced disapproval on his social media account.

Read that here.

Despite the criticism from Representatives Logan Manhart and Dylan Jordan for legislators who have the audacity to work collaboratively on legislation, one should take note that Jim Eschenbaum, the Chairman of the SDGOP who spent 32 years as a Democrat who helped to support President Barack Obama twice, has somehow managed to escape the scorn of these two legislators acting as the legislature’s honor guard for ideological purity.

Not only had this long-time Democrat escaped their scorn, Rep. Jordan had recently promoted a legislative scorecard originating with a left-leaning group led by Obama voter Eschenbaum which directly attacked Republican legislators on his facebook page.

I guess I’m just not sure that we can trust their democrat radar, because it seems to be pretty selective.