Possible hard-right C-list challenger to Senator Mike Rounds preparing to emerge

The goofy mattress guy (Chris Larson of Sioux Falls), who creates “purge lists” to expel people from the Republican Party for thought crimes was writing on his substack that he was in the State Capitol building this last week hanging out with someone who intends to run for US Senate in the next election against US Senator Mike Rounds:

Another fun surprise was running into a non-legislator friend of ours who happened to be roaming the halls on some unspecified business of his own… Without mentioning his name here (yet), I can report that his gentleman shared with us the exciting news that he will soon be replacing Mike Rounds in the US Senate.

(You can go look for it yourself if you want to read the idiocy)

It doesn’t come as a shock, but does tell us that this person hasn’t run (or at least not successfully) for the legislature. So, another C-list candidate like they recruited against Thune.