The goofy mattress guy (Chris Larson of Sioux Falls), who creates “purge lists” to expel people from the Republican Party for thought crimes was writing on his substack that he was in the State Capitol building this last week hanging out with someone who intends to run for US Senate in the next election against US Senator Mike Rounds:
Another fun surprise was running into a non-legislator friend of ours who happened to be roaming the halls on some unspecified business of his own… Without mentioning his name here (yet), I can report that his gentleman shared with us the exciting news that he will soon be replacing Mike Rounds in the US Senate.
(You can go look for it yourself if you want to read the idiocy)
It doesn’t come as a shock, but does tell us that this person hasn’t run (or at least not successfully) for the legislature. So, another C-list candidate like they recruited against Thune.
9 thoughts on “Possible hard-right C-list challenger to Senator Mike Rounds preparing to emerge”
These guys have no plan.
Agree with Rounds or not he’s a force. 2 term governor, 2 term us senator.
If they want to run a candidate they need to move on from Justin McNeal and Bruce Whalen.
(Taffy Howard is a credible candidate and not lumped in with these others. )
Can we please boycott this crazy guy’s homemade mattress store?
Is Chris Larson good for Sioux Falls, South Dakota and America? Curious if Mr. Larson would have the same poll favorability as his fellow fascist and Nazi loving Toby Doeden? Update: 406 votes Doeden still sitting at 72% Unfavorable by Aberdonians.
It is time for these lifelong politicians to retire. Living in the world of politics is not living in the real work a day world I am applying this to Rounds and the many others. I do not plan on voting for any person for any position that has served two terms
That mentality got us the current circus at the state level. I understand the thought process, but you have to be careful. Some of these morons can do real damage.
A C-list candidate will just fuel Rounds’ fundraising.
I assume Chris Larson is worth some real money.
He needs to take a step back and realize the way to win is to recruit good candidates.
If he doesn’t like Rounds, Thune or Dusty then he should recruit the real deal and not just some half wit who wants to be somebody.
Good grief he could start with the top 4 ranking members in the house. McNeil isn’t in the top 100 of candidates to recruit.
He’s a fool if he thinks Justin McNeil is worth his time. McNeil should run for a legislative seat.
No there are too many nutballs in the legislature. Let’s get some normals back in and give the crazies the boot!
I believe it’s McNeal.
https://dakotawarcollege.com/is-justin-mcneal-the-c-lister-running-against-rounds-for-us-senate-in-2026-following-the-breadcrumbs/
Just too many coincidences, AND a brand new website.