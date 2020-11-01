Postcard from Rapid City Political Action Committee of ill-repute raises overboard accusation against Democrat Senator Nesiba of injury, rape

I’m hearing that a gasp-inducing postcard appeared in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. And it’s one that’s not just cringeworthy, but it could potentially test the legal boundary of what you can say about a public official.

Shining Light PAC is the stepchild of Rapid City based consultant Jordan Mason, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Vaping Association & South Dakota Gun Owners. Mason also recently worked with Democrats to put recreational pot in the state’s constitution.

And that was shortly before attacking Republican Senator Lee Schoenbeck as somehow not being Republican for supporting candidates of his choice in the Republican Primary.… Of course, his attack on Schoenbeck for supporting a Republican of his choice in the primary was before Mason was actively working to organize the campaign for the candidate running against the Republican in the general election.

So, take from that what you will.

Mason’s Shining Light PAC was earlier involved in controversy in the Rapid City School Bond earlier this year after one of the group’s donors claimed he was assured by Mason that his funds were not spent on opposing a school bond.. despite the campaign finance reports to the contrary.

Suffice it to say that the Political Action Committee and its chair don’t exactly have the greatest reputation. And that being said, it’s not going to be any better based on what was just sent out by Mason & his PAC in the District 15 State Senate race:

Nesiba’s 2016 incident was fairly infamous, but the card makes claims that go beyond the news story that appeared in the local news at the time, that the prosecutor declined to move forward on sexual contact charges because of inconsistencies in the story.

In the card paid for by Shining Light PAC, it makes the claim that Nesiba didn’t just break the victim’s rib, but allegedly committed an act of “rape.” However.. this information is somewhat stronger than what was contained in any news report. Literally, it may not be sourced from anything other than the alleged victim in this matter, in a case that had enough problems that prosecutors declined to do anything.

I had one shocked politico remark to me that this could become a test case for defamation against politicians. Maybe or maybe not, but it does not do anything to enhance the reputation of the people involved, outside of how ‘dirty’ they’re willing to get.

The common thread I’m hearing on this card from several involved in GOP politics is to actively let it be known that they “don’t have anything to do with this.” I’d add my name to the list as well to make sure it’s known – this one isn’t me.

If the card can escape defamation laws, due to Nesiba being a public official, it’s so utterly and completely harsh that it raises revulsion, not indignation. The charge in the case was vetted and rejected 4 years ago, with the 2018 election not making a difference. So, what would be different now?

Negative campaigning does not change minds and trigger them to vote for the other guy. What it does do is drive down turnout. In a time when we’re going to have record turnout, I don’t know it’s going to make a dent. Plus it comes at a late date. Over 1/3 of people have already voted.

This is not a card that moves the ball forward on the field for anyone.

If anything, I’d argue that it has the opposite effect, as it is so dirty that everyone is actively fleeing from it.