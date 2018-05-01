Predictions about tonight’s Sioux Falls Mayoral election?

Since the campaign for Sioux Falls mayor effectively ended last week with Loetscher attempting to “Jo-splain” her multiple political debacles of the week in a painful presser late Friday afternoon, any thoughts to where the final campaign numbers are going to end up?
Will it be closer than conventional wisdom gives it credit for, and Paul Ten Haken will win it 55% to 45%? Or as a state politico just e-mailed me, will it be closer to what he’s “guessing” and “she’ll be below 35%.” Ouch.
Or will most of us be fooled because Loetscher plans on “#Winning?“
Your thoughts?
As long as Paul wins that is all I care about, but I will go 58-42
I voted yesterday and discovered both by my observation and confirmation from a person handing out ballots that early voting is MUCH busier than the first election three weeks ago.
Two potential explanations:
1) Election is over and people have made up their minds so they are just getting it over with. If this is the case, I think it will be a TenHaken blow-out with actual voting at the polling places today way down. I’d be interested in hearing what people are seeing at the polling places today.
2) Voters are responding to something which hit a nerve and turn-out is higher than expected. If turn-out is high, this could mean anything (TenHaken blow-out, closer than expected results, or even a Jo win). It depends on what hit their nerve.
My gut is a TenHaken blow-out but it is tempered by effective Jo closing ads and a conversation I had with a person in the elevator this morning who was voting for Jo. I’m pretty sure this person is a Republican. As I don’t think the “rationale” is a fair commentary on Paul in reality but get how one could reach the perception, I will only share the rationale in the unlikely occasion of a TenHaken loss.
Couldn’t agree with you anymore, it’s going to Be a tenhaken blowout! I’ve ran into a few people who didn’t vote last time, but made comments on how they will this time because they are scared of what JO might do.
GO JO wins in an upset despite the attacks on her campaign.
GO JO loses and (thank goodbess) moves away taking her “bio-tech” company with her.
Do you really want her to move away if she loses? That means her employees lose their jobs, JO and her husband donate their time and money to the community and that is less tax revenue for the city, county and state. Rather intolerant, anti-community and anti-business attitude wouldn’t you say?