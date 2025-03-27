Press Release: Gov. Rhoden Celebrates South Dakota’s Reaffirmed AAA Credit Rating

Gov. Rhoden Celebrates South Dakota’s Reaffirmed AAA Credit Rating

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden celebrated Fitch’s reaffirmation of South Dakota’s AAA credit rating.

“South Dakota’s economy is thriving, and we are receiving national recognition for our fiscal responsibility,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “We have so much to celebrate, including our 136th consecutive balanced budget. As long as I am Governor, we will remain conservative with the taxpayer dollars of hardworking South Dakotans.”

Fitch highlighted South Dakota’s diverse economy, ample financial flexibility, competitively low long-term liabilities, and impressive employment gains.

“The state’s ‘AAA’ IDR is supported by consistently well-managed fiscal operations, strong reserve balances and a history of maintaining budgetary structural balance,” wrote Fitch.

South Dakota’s rating outlook remains stable. Our fiscal conservatism, commonsense regulatory policies, and record unemployment rates will ensure South Dakota’s economic success continues for generations to come.

###