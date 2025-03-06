Gov. Rhoden Signs Bill to Protect Property Rights
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed HB 1052, which protects the property rights of South Dakota landowners by prohibiting eminent domain for a pipeline that carries carbon oxide. Governor Rhoden outlined his reasons for signing the bill in a letter to the legislature and people of South Dakota. You can find the letter here.
“HB 1052 does not kill the proposed project. Rather than viewing this legislation as an obstacle to the proposed project,” wrote Governor Larry Rhoden. “I encourage Summit and others to view it as an opportunity for a needed reset Voluntary easements for this proposed project will still be able to move forward… In fact, without the threat of eminent domain, the opportunity might finally be available for trust to be rebuilt and for more productive conversations to occur between Summit and South Dakota landowners.”
“I am no stranger to discussions about eminent domain and property rights. I’ve fought for private property rights in this Capitol for over 20 years,” continued Governor Larry Rhoden. “We are keeping South Dakota Open for Opportunity, and HB 1052 will not change that. The ethanol industry will remain a crucial part of our state’s economy and a key asset as we implement an all-of-the-above energy approach to restore American energy dominance.”
Governor Rhoden has signed 58 bills into law this legislative session.
###
6 thoughts on “Press Release: Gov. Rhoden Signs Bill to Protect Property Rights”
Buffalo commons. Nothing should be built here again.
We appreciate our Governor for listening to what the people in South Dakota want. It won’t be forgotten. Wise men pay close attention to the winds that blow.
Do Hansen and Lems now support Rhoden for governor?
Does Doeden support Rhoden now?
“Open for Business” lololol. Not even libraries are open for business
Fantastic! Between this and street racing and ingestion, some good is coming from this session after all.
Phenomenal! A great day for property rights in South Dakota. As the governor said, if the pipeline has merit AND buy-in from the landowners, it can proceed.