Press Release: Gov. Rhoden Signs Bill to Protect Property Rights

Gov. Rhoden Signs Bill to Protect Property Rights

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Larry Rhoden signed HB 1052, which protects the property rights of South Dakota landowners by prohibiting eminent domain for a pipeline that carries carbon oxide. Governor Rhoden outlined his reasons for signing the bill in a letter to the legislature and people of South Dakota. You can find the letter here.

“HB 1052 does not kill the proposed project. Rather than viewing this legislation as an obstacle to the proposed project,” wrote Governor Larry Rhoden. “I encourage Summit and others to view it as an opportunity for a needed reset Voluntary easements for this proposed project will still be able to move forward… In fact, without the threat of eminent domain, the opportunity might finally be available for trust to be rebuilt and for more productive conversations to occur between Summit and South Dakota landowners.”

“I am no stranger to discussions about eminent domain and property rights. I’ve fought for private property rights in this Capitol for over 20 years,” continued Governor Larry Rhoden. “We are keeping South Dakota Open for Opportunity, and HB 1052 will not change that. The ethanol industry will remain a crucial part of our state’s economy and a key asset as we implement an all-of-the-above energy approach to restore American energy dominance.”

Governor Rhoden has signed 58 bills into law this legislative session.

###