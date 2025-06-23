Press Release: Government Accountability Bills Will Take Effect

Government Accountability Bills Will Take Effect

PIERRE, S.D. – On July 1, two government accountability bills signed by Governor Larry Rhoden will take effect. SB 62 establishes mandatory reporting requirements related to improper governmental conduct and crime, and SB 63 establishes protections for state employees who report improper governmental conduct and crime. Implementation efforts are being rolled out this week to all state employees ahead of the law’s effective date.

“Government accountability is essential to keeping South Dakota strong, safe, and free,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “It takes collaboration between all branches of state government to ensure that our state promotes integrity and is responsible with taxpayer dollars.”

The two bills were introduced by Attorney General Marty Jackley, and Governor Rhoden’s Office engaged with the Attorney General’s Office on these bills throughout the legislative process. Governor Rhoden signed the bills in a signing ceremony with the Attorney General, and you can find a photo of that signing here.

“This legislation will better protect taxpayers and hold government accountable,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Thank you to the legislators, Governor Rhoden, State Auditor Sattgast, and State Treasurer Haeder for supporting these bills.”

Governor Rhoden also signed Executive Order 2025-04 this spring, which further advances government accountability. The Executive Order directed the establishment of a secure standard reporting system for state employees and supervisors and the development of training and policies statewide. Leaders from the Governor’s Office, the Auditor General’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office, the Unified Judicial System, the Bureau of Human Resources and Administration, and the Board of Regents regularly met to accomplish these goals.

Additionally, the Rhoden Administration is moving forward with implementation of the Project BISON accounting system; has reviewed, updated, improved, and even added dozens of internal controls; and has allocated more resources to the Board of Internal Controls.

