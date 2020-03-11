Press Release: Janet Jensen to run for State Senate

(From my mailbox – pp)

Janet Jensen to run for State Senate

Janet Jensen, a Republican, today filed papers to run for the open South Dakota Senate seat representing District 33.

A 5th generation, native-born South Dakotan whose family homesteaded in Mellette County is no stranger to Republican politics as she has been the Precinct Committee Leader in Johnson Siding for over 10 years, and for the past 3 years, has served as the Pennington County State Committeewoman representing the County at statewide Republican official meetings.

Mrs. Jensen’s passion is to make South Dakota a place where future generations can grow and thrive by promoting job growth, encouraging personal responsibility, protecting South Dakota families from tax increases, and as a business owner, ensuring that government isn’t an obstacle for businesses or individuals. She is both pro-life and a Second Amendment advocate.

If you recognize her surname, it’s because her husband of 31 years, Phil Jensen, has served as a state legislator for the past 12 years and she is intimately aware of the ins-and-outs of the legislative process. That, along with the many friendships that she has formed with other legislators across the state, will allow her an easy transition to serve District 33 effectively on day one.