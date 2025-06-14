Press release: Legislative leadership issues response on legislator shootings in Minnesota

LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP ISSUES RESPONSE ON LEGISLATOR SHOOTINGS IN MINNESOTA

PIERRE – The leadership of the South Dakota House of Representatives and South Dakota Senate issued the following response today on the shootings of two Minnesota legislators early this morning:

“As leaders of the South Dakota House of Representatives and the South Dakota Senate, we are heartbroken by the senseless act of political violence against our fellow lawmakers and neighbors in Minnesota. We stand together to strongly condemn this attack, which has deeply shaken the Minnesota Legislature.

We mourn the tragic loss of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Our deepest condolences go out to their loved ones, colleagues, and the people of Minnesota.

We are also keeping Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in our prayers as they fight for their lives. We stand with their family and community during this deeply painful time.

In this moment of grief, we also pray for peace, compassion, and a renewed commitment to civility in Minnesota and across our country.”

The statement was signed by Representatives Jon Hansen, Speaker of the House; Scott Odenbach, Majority Leader and Erin Healy, Minority Leader; and Senators Chris Karr, President Pro Tempore; Jim Mehlhaff, Majority Leader and Liz Larson, Minority Leader.

