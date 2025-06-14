LEGISLATIVE LEADERSHIP ISSUES RESPONSE ON LEGISLATOR SHOOTINGS IN MINNESOTA
PIERRE – The leadership of the South Dakota House of Representatives and South Dakota Senate issued the following response today on the shootings of two Minnesota legislators early this morning:
“As leaders of the South Dakota House of Representatives and the South Dakota Senate, we are heartbroken by the senseless act of political violence against our fellow lawmakers and neighbors in Minnesota. We stand together to strongly condemn this attack, which has deeply shaken the Minnesota Legislature.
We mourn the tragic loss of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Our deepest condolences go out to their loved ones, colleagues, and the people of Minnesota.
We are also keeping Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in our prayers as they fight for their lives. We stand with their family and community during this deeply painful time.
In this moment of grief, we also pray for peace, compassion, and a renewed commitment to civility in Minnesota and across our country.”
The statement was signed by Representatives Jon Hansen, Speaker of the House; Scott Odenbach, Majority Leader and Erin Healy, Minority Leader; and Senators Chris Karr, President Pro Tempore; Jim Mehlhaff, Majority Leader and Liz Larson, Minority Leader.
View the official statement here.
-30
5 thoughts on “Press release: Legislative leadership issues response on legislator shootings in Minnesota”
Political rhetoric in this country needs to be ratched down by a lot of degrees. Fringes of each party have to stop demonizing those who don’t 100% agree with their views.
Yes. THIS is what leadership is. It’s not shooting down airplanes and settling scores. It’s recognizkng the dangerousness of the political climate in this country and dialing the temperature down. NOW STICK WITH IT.
Authorities have identified Vance Luther Boelter, 57, as the suspect in the deadly shootings that killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and critically injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
The attacks occurred early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota. Boelter was reportedly dressed as a police officer during the shootings. He allegedly fired on responding officers before fleeing the scene.
Investigators found a manifesto and a hit list in Boelter’s vehicle. The list included names of politicians, abortion providers, and pro-abortion rights advocates. Fliers for anti-Trump regime “No Kings” protests, were found in Boelter’s vehicle, which led authorities to speculate he may be also targeting protesters.
Boelter is the founder of Praetorian Guard Security Services, a private security company that provides armed residential and uniformed patrols in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. He also served as president of Revoformation Ministries, an evangelical organization he led with his wife.
His Facebook profile, since removed, showed affiliations with evangelical missionary organizations and conservative groups such as the Alliance Defending Freedom, known for its opposition to abortion and LGBTQ rights.
I hope their supporters get the memo on civility.
They may not, but we should expect our leadership to not actively feed the rage and division nonetheless.