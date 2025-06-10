Press Release: NEW NFIB SURVEY: Small Business Optimism Increases in May

NEW NFIB SURVEY: Small Business Optimism Increases in May

Taxes are now small business owners’ single most important problem

PIERRE, SD (June 10, 2025) – The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased by three points in May to 98.8, slightly above the 51-year average of 98. Expected business conditions and sales expectations contributed the most to the rise in the index. The Uncertainty Index rose two points from April to 94. Eighteen percent of small business owners reported taxes as their single most important problem, up two points from April and ranking as the top problem. The last time taxes were ranked as the top single most important problem was in December 2020.

“Although optimism recovered slightly in May, uncertainty is still high among small business owners,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “While the economy will continue to stumble along until the major sources of uncertainty are resolved, owners reported more positive expectations on business conditions and sales growth.”

“South Dakota’s small businesses are experiencing a slight boost in optimism, particularly regarding sales expectations,” said NFIB South Dakota State Director Jason Glodt. “Yet, the concern over labor quality and taxes continues to affect the overall outlook. Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and Pierre must prioritize small business solutions, like making the Small Business Tax Deduction permanent, to bolster Main Street and allow our communities to grow and thrive.”

Key findings include:

A net 1% (seasonally adjusted) of owners viewed current inventory stocks as “too low” in May, up 7 points from April and the highest reading since August 2022. This was the largest monthly increase in the survey’s history.

The net percent of owners expecting better business conditions rose 10 points from April to a net 25% (seasonally adjusted).

The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes rose 11 points from April to a net 10% (seasonally adjusted). This component contributed the most to the Optimism Index’s improvement.

Twenty-two percent (seasonally adjusted) plan capital outlays in the next six months, up four points from April and the highest reading of this year.

The percent of small business owners reporting labor quality as the single most important problem for business fell three points from April to 16%.

Fourteen percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, unchanged from April.

When asked to rate the overall health of their business, 14% reported excellent (up one point), and 55% reported good (down one point). Twenty-eight percent reported the health of their business was fair (up one point) and 4% reported poor (unchanged).

As reported in NFIB’s monthly jobs report, a seasonally adjusted 34% of all small business owners reported job openings they could not fill in May, unchanged from April. Of the 55% of owners hiring or trying to hire in May, 86% reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. A seasonally adjusted net 12% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next three months, down one point from April.

Labor costs reported as the single most important problem for business owners rose one point in May to 9%.

Seasonally adjusted, a net 26% reported raising compensation, down seven points from April. A seasonally adjusted net 20% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, up three points from April.

Fifty-six percent of owners reported capital outlays in the last six months, down two points from April and the lowest reading of this year.

Of those making expenditures, 40% reported spending on new equipment, 26% acquired vehicles, and 15% improved or expanded facilities. Ten percent spent money on new fixtures and furniture and 5% acquired new buildings or land for expansion.

In May, the percent of small business owners reporting poor sales as their top business problem remained at 9% for the fifth consecutive month. A net negative 13% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down five points from April.

The net percent of owners reporting inventory gains was unchanged from April at a net negative 5%, seasonally adjusted. Not seasonally adjusted, 14% reported increases in stocks and 16% reported reductions. A net 1% (seasonally adjusted) of owners viewed current inventory stocks as “too low” in May, up seven points from April and the highest reading since August 2022.

Seasonally adjusted, a net 31% plan price hikes in May, up three points from April. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices was unchanged from April at a net 25%, seasonally adjusted. Unadjusted, 10% of owners reported lower average selling prices and 38% reported higher average prices.

The frequency of reports of positive profit trends was a net negative 26% (seasonally adjusted) in May, five points worse than in April. Among owners reporting lower profits, 36% blamed weaker sales, 13% cited the rise in the cost of materials, 11% cited usual seasonal change, and 8% cited labor costs. For owners reporting higher profits, 52% credited sales volumes, 27% cited usual seasonal change, and 8% cited higher selling prices.

Five percent of owners reported that financing and interest rates were their top business problem in May, up two points from April. Twenty-five percent of all owners reported borrowing on a regular basis, down one point from April. A net 4% reported their last loan was harder to get than in previous attempts, down one point from April. A net 7% reported paying a higher rate on their most recent loan, up one point from April.

Ten percent (seasonally adjusted) of owners reported that it is a good time to expand their business, up one point from April. Despite the increase, this remains a low reading historically.

Eighteen percent of small business owners reported taxes as their single most important problem, up two points from April and ranking as the top problem. The last time taxes were ranked as the top single most important problem was in December 2020, when it tied for first with labor quality. The percent of small business owners reporting government regulations and red tape as their single most important problem remained at 9%. Four percent reported competition from large businesses as their single most important problem, down three points from April.

The NFIB Research Center has collected Small Business Economic Trends data with quarterly surveys since the fourth quarter of 1973 and monthly surveys since 1986. Survey respondents are randomly drawn from NFIB’s membership. The report is released on the second Tuesday of each month. This survey was conducted in May 2025.

###

For over 80 years, NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member-driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses, and remains so today. For more information, please visit nfib.com.