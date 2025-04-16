South Dakota Leaders Back Rasner Media’s TikTok Deal, Urge Trump Administration Support

Pierre, SD – Rasner Media’s bid to secure and transform TikTok has received public endorsements from the South Dakota Retailers Association, the South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce, and the South Dakota Governor’s Office.

Citing national data security, emerging quantum computing capabilities, and the opportunity to build a fourth legacy industry, South Dakota leaders are encouraging President Trump and federal decision-makers to support Rasner Media’s vision.

While no final decision has been made on operational locations, Rasner Media has committed to ensuring South Dakota remains a key partner in its mission to protect American digital platforms, create high-tech jobs, and chart a secure future for TikTok.

We believe in safeguarding digital freedom. South Dakota was a key catalyst in the movement to protect Americans from being spied on by the Chinese Communist Party, so we are a fitting landing spot for a new and improved TikTok. We are building a strong coalition to accomplish this vision alongside Rasner Media and key stakeholders, and we encourage President Trump to support this critical step forward for the country. – Governor Larry Rhoden, State of South Dakota Our 4,000 member-businesses recognize that innovation, adaptation, and capitalizing on opportunity are key to any successful enterprise. We urge national leaders to give this plan the green light. – Dr. Nathan Sanderson, South Dakota Retailers Executive Director This deal is focused on putting American consumers and businesses first and will forge pro-America leadership in tech. South Dakota Chamber is proud to support Rasner Media and encourages the Trump Administration to do the same. – David Owen, President of South Dakota State Chamber of Commerce This is about protecting American data and creating American jobs. South Dakota has stepped up as a strategic partner, and the future is looking brighter than ever. This is a strong America First coalition that is eager for President Trump to greenlight us in this bold effort to protect American data, defeat Chinese Communist Party espionage attempts, and protect TikTok for Americans. – Reid Rasner, CEO of Rasner Media