Pro-Tech School Tobacco Tax group files year end report for ballot measure. $344K Raised in final days, $621K spent.

The Tuition 4 Tech Students Ballot Measure Committee, proponents of Initiated Measure 25, which supported increasing the State tobacco tax for lowering student tuition for tech school grads has filed their year end report with the Secretary of State:

In their termination report, starting with $277,449.73 in the bank, the group raised an additional $344,429.11, and spent $621,878.84 to zero out and close their campaign account.

Reporting only $1000 unitemized, the big money came in from Individuals and entities. Among the largest donors to the ballot measure effort, Mark Mickelson, the measure’s author was the most heavily invested in the group in this report, contributing $58,000 individually, and providing $25,000 from his Mickelson for District 13 House campaign account. Muth Electric added $58,333 in the campaign’s final days, and First PREMIER Bank donated $33,333.

Ultimately, the effort to raise taxes on tobacco products was defeated on a 44.89% to 55.11% vote.

