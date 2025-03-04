Problem Odenbach resolution HCR 6010 goes down in Senate Ag & Natural Resources 4-3 after strong opponent testimony

House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach’s plan for the legislature to study how to limit growth through new laws and potential taxes via an interim committee (House Concurrent Resolution 6010) met massive headwinds once it hit the Senate today, failing in Senate Ag & Natural Resources committee on a 4-3 vote.

The measure had flown through the House of Representatives on a relatively easy 60-9 vote a couple of weeks ago.. but then people started reading it, and realized what it proposed to do.

It wasn’t helped by Odenbach’s recent column in the Black Hills Pioneer citing that whether it’s “mining severance tax for Lead or Deadwood gaming revenue, we need to balance east-river levels of growth with preserving the Black Hills way of life..”

State Senator Randy Deibert led public opposition to the measure, after representatives of every county in the Black Hills, and several cities started contacting him, and he found himself joined by Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Tourism interests, the South Dakota Cattlemen, the City of Lead, and a plethora of other organizations who showed up to the Senate Committee Hearing to slap the measure down hard. Two legislators who had voted for it in the House, Mike Derby and Steve Duffy, upon reflection now found themselves on the opponent side, and testified as to their opposition to the resolution.

I’ll recap this a bit more as committee minutes and audio are posted, but suffice it to say that the House Majority Leader was not happy in his rebuttal to the massive wave of opposition testimony his bill slammed up against, because he recognized that even with allies on the committee, his resolution was not headed in the right direction.

In committee discussion, Senator Helene Duhamel had led opponents and noted that in recent days, the Senate Judiciary Committee had disposed of a measure which also sought to use the resolution process to circumvent the regular interim committee selection process, just as Odenbach’s measure was attempting to do. After Senators Jensen (I believe) and Marty moved for the resolution’s passage, Duhamel and Davis came in with a motion to send it to the 41st day, where they were joined by Rohl and Voight.

And, HCR 6010 was sent away to the land of the mythical 41st day on a vote of 4-3.