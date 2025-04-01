Project Prison Reset to Hold First Meeting

PIERRE, S.D. – This Wednesday and Thursday will mark the first meeting of Project Prison Reset. You can find the full agenda for the meeting here.

Media outlets are encouraged to attend the sessions on Thursday, April 3, 2025, beginning at 8:00 am CT/7:00 am MT at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc., 1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.

Project Prison Reset will be chaired by Lt. Governor Tony Venhuizen, who will be available for media interviews upon request following the Thursday sessions. The task force was announced by Governor Larry Rhoden in February.

Following this week’s meeting, upcoming Project Prison Reset meetings will take place as follows:

Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Springfield;

Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Pierre; and

Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Sioux Falls.

WHAT: Project Prison Reset to Hold First Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 8:00 am CT/7:00 am MT

WHERE: South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Inc., 1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

LIVESTREAM: sd.net

###