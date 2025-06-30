PUC commissioners appoint Mohr as executive director

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioners Gary Hanson, Chris Nelson and Kristie Fiegen have appointed Leah Mohr as the agency’s executive director. She has worked for the commission for the past 19 years, serving as the PUC’s deputy executive director since 2009.

She replaces Patricia Van Gerpen who recently retired, wrapping up 20 years with the PUC and a 41-year career in state government.

Mohr begins her duties as executive director with the commission on July 1, 2025. Her experience prior to working for the PUC includes 13 years in director and manager positions for the South Dakota Department of Tourism and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, three years as an advertising manager for a national insurance company and a stint as a newspaper reporter in the Black Hills.

Mohr graduated from South Dakota State University with a degree in journalism. She is originally from Eagle Butte, South Dakota. Mohr and her family make their home in Pierre.

