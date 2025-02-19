Qualm signaling that if elected to SDGOP Chair, he plans to replace the current Executive Director

Apparently it’s a big mail day for Republican Central Committee members, as a number of mail pieces were received from candidates running for various Republican offices, including this one from Lee “attempted conversion” Qualm.

Why did this letter get my attention? Well, parts are just embarrassingly awful (“…talked to a person who has extreme experience in fund raising..” What is extreme experience in fund raising? Are they skydiving while raising money?), and uses an overabundance of superlatives like someone bought a thesaurus just for the occasion.

But this passage in the letter where he talks about changing staff is what sent up the flare for me:

..I have talked to a person who is very interested in becoming our Executive Director who would be a powerful asset to this team…

In his letter to the Central Committee, why would Qualm bring up who he intends to install as the Executive Director while the Republican Party still has Reggie Rhoden in place as the current SDGOP Executive Director?

Because that says to me that “Honest” Lee has already had a conversation and has plans about making that position available to his mystery candidate.

Despite the fact that the position is currently filled.