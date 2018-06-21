Rabble-rousers have dumped their horse & Hopped aboard an old nag

The draft Dan Kaiser movement has changed their page, and is dumping Dan Kaiser, who had no interest in their silliness. What they have done is changed over to draft Stace Nelson.
They haven’t started a new page, but they’ve just changed the title and slapped Stace’s picture there instead.
You cannot make this stuff up. Somehow, I really don’t see delegates drafting the “big B. S. elephant.”
I didn’t think Stace could make himself anymore radioactive at this point, but somehow he managed it.
Huh. A dead horse beating itself. Now I’ve seen it all.
Go Stacey!!!
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any stranger… Or was that really his plan all along? “oh, Dan’s not interested? someone told me I should run. I listen to one person but it becomes hundreds in my head and I already have Likes so it must be a good idea”
I hope the Ramkota or the GOP has a good popcorn maker! Watching Stace get defeated again will be a good show for sure.
Will he give his own nominating speech?
Lederman has a great show on his hands.
Kristi can just sit down with Stace if she doesn’t want him. Tell him he’s too good for number 2 and should consider running for the big chair in 2026.
Stace already got slapped down hard today at convention when he tried to get the rules changed.
What rules?
Mr Powers,
We are trying to deal with this situation amicably. You are not paid to cause our campaign embarrassment or more trouble. It does us no good if you irritate delegates to the point they nominate Senator Nelson and he gets votes. We want unity coming out of the convention. You are making that impossible.
The page numbers have tripled in size in just several hours. Again! Stop agrivating the situation!
What page numbers? If you mean Likes, it hasn’t even doubled from what it was for Kaiser. I hope we’re not going down the paid Likes again…
There’s no “I” in aggravating.
You can tell that’s sillyness because I’m not paid. If someone wants to pay me, look me up at convention. (I’m going to DC in 2 weeks, and it’s kind of expensive.)
Too many of these &$@%# Ron Paul people here! Tonchi Weaver is here with her Citizens for Liberty &%#£€!!
We shut it down so no amendments on the floor. Dan got the committees stacked with our people to keep the out from passing anything strengthening the platform to be more conservative or any resolutions. We might be able to strip the platform down to nothing!
Are you talking about being stacked with Phil Jensen & DiSanto?
If the goal is to have conservative, Rhoden’s voting record is the most conservative of any (for sure Nelson, Kaiser or May) and he has the most leadership (voted in by peers). These arr facts. What more do they want that’s not based on opinion?
If Stace and Co want to keep making themselves look like and act like fools, they are free to do so. They’ll never make it beyond where they are now…and if they do, that’ll be the day a Democrat wins statewide.
Imagine all the level headed republicans who will wind up voting Sutton if Stace is on the ticket… I like Kristi, but not enough to vote for Stace.
Is this serious????
Stacie Nelson continues to be the butt of all jokes and make himself look foolish. Anyone associated with him should run and anyone he has endorsed should turn down his endorsement.