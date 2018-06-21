Rabble-rousers have dumped their horse & Hopped aboard an old nag

The draft Dan Kaiser movement has changed their page, and is dumping Dan Kaiser, who had no interest in their silliness. What they have done is changed over to draft Stace Nelson.

They haven’t started a new page, but they’ve just changed the title and slapped Stace’s picture there instead.

You cannot make this stuff up. Somehow, I really don’t see delegates drafting the “big B. S. elephant.”

I didn’t think Stace could make himself anymore radioactive at this point, but somehow he managed it.

Like this: Like Loading...