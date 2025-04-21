You know, this doesn’t sounds like anything the nuns taught us at St. Joe’s in Pierre, as some of the fringe hard right celebrates the death of the pope claiming it will signal “the end of the corruption of the Catholic church over the 20th century.”
Who in their right mind thinks like this?
7 thoughts on “Radical hard-right celebrating death of pope at Easter-time, at same time telling people to follow politicians.”
This seems to emphasize why people were Leary of JFK being the first Catholic president.
Isn’t government watch one Katie Hoffmans crazy crusades? So “right mind” doesn’t come into play. Also Odenbach? [redacted – please cite sources – pp]
Fair to request sources, but not fair to the source in this case. Could we just say his motivations for conversion have been questioned?
It is these hypocrites that are not only working to purge what used to be the SDGOP of what they judge as RINOS but the Roman Catholic Church of CINOS which is tragic for everyone.
Next step: kicking Republicans out of their own party.
Hmmm, couldn’t possibly be the enlightenment thinkers of MAGA could it?
Trash the pontiff, nominate selves as catholic leaders. Once again, they have no idea what they are talking about, nor do they seem to understand his position as Christ’s representative on earth. The arrogance of these people never ceases to amaze and anger me.