Rapid City Common Council member Lisa Modrick expelled from governing body

From the Rapid City Journal, Rapid City politics rear their head once again, as the Rapid City Common Council expels one of their own:

“It is my opinion that I can never safely have a private conversation with Mrs. Modrick without it being recorded now,” Armstrong said. “I know for a fact that this is shared by many members of this council as well. Unfortunately, Mrs. Modrick created and amplified a situation where it is no long feasible for us to work together. The trust is broken.”

Modrick and her attorney, Steven Beardsley, took nearly an hour to defend Modrick’s view of the Dec. 10 conversation with Haar. Beardsley went on to claim that Tuesday’s hearing was illegal, there was no due process and it was a contrived plot — with Allender as the mastermind— to penalize Modrick because she is employed by Westjet.

Following the 8-2 vote to remove Modrick from office, she was told by Allender that the expulsion was effective immediately.

According to a cached version of her bio (The City of Rapid City has already pulled it down), Modrick’s term of office was set to expire in 2022.

The action by the council, which is certain to be disputed, does not preclude Modrick from running for office again.