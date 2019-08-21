Rapid City Journal Columnist: South Dakota is better off with Johnson’s work ethic for constituents

The Rapid City Journal has an opinion article up this morning extolling Congressman Dusty Johnson for his strong work ethic, and for representing his constituents while many Congressmen are trying to grab headlines:

“It used to be that you had to do something in Congress to be famous,” Rep. Johnson said. “I don’t want to be critical of my colleagues, but some are less interested in getting things done and more interested in getting national media attention.”

and…

“I try to be a worker in Congress and not just make the circuit of national media outlets,” Rep. Johnson said. “I want to be a workhorse and not a showhorse, and I think people recognize that. I think that is why we lead in local donations because people see the work we are doing.”