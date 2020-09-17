Rapid City Journal has more on DiSanto false accusation charges.

The Rapid City Journal has more details – with some of them a bit salacious – on the arrest of former State Senator Lynne Disanto for falsely accusing her husband of attacking her:

Officer Heather Monson and a detective conducted a second interview with Mark on Jan. 8, according to a report she wrote the next day.

Mark said Lyndi hit him when they were dating but neither of them were violent toward each other during their seven years of marriage.

This time he told the officer and detective a different story about the hole in the door. Mark said he hit his own head against the door after becoming frustrated over Lyndi being unfaithful.

and..

Mark also said that Lyndi stole his dog, Buster, when she came over on Jan. 7.