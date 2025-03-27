Rapid City Post launches; Free Digital Newspaper Aims to Provide Better Local News

(Rapid City, SD) The HomeSlice Group announced this morning that it has launched a free, digital newspaper, The Rapid City Post, (www.RapidCityPost.com) to serve as a major local news outlet for the Black Hills Region, including western South Dakota and neighboring states.

“Comprehensive local news has, in many ways, been a casualty of the quickly evolving media landscape around the globe,” commented HomeSlice CEO Dean Kinney. “To be sure, there are numerous organizations around the state – colleagues we respect and many of whom we are partnering with in various ways – endeavoring to serve the public, but our team perceived a noticeable space in the market for a major digital publication dedicated to the Rapid City area.”

The Rapid City Post has forged alliances with other local news and sports outlets, including the HomeSlice-owned KBHB Radio News, a heritage agri-media staple since 1962, and the independent Fox Sports Rapid City, owned and operated by local sports broadcasting legend Nate Brown. HomeSlice has also partnered with state-wide news organizations, including South Dakota Searchlight, South Dakota Newswatch, the South Dakota Broadcasters Association, and The Dakota Scout, the official legal newspaper for Sioux Falls.

Managing Editor Chris Hornick said, “The Rapid City Post is committed to delivering honest, timely, and impactful local news—by and for the residents of the Black Hills and Western South Dakota. We amplify local voices and foster deeper connections within our community, because we believe that informed citizens build stronger communities.”“We anticipate a printed companion newspaper with subscriptions and premium audio and video content,” remarked Brad “Murdoc” Jurgensen, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Producer at HomeSlice, “but our primary vision of The Rapid City Post, is free, ad-supported, locally staffed community media with strong journalistic standards, available to everyone as they like to digest it. A podcast, an e-blast, listening live on the air, or holding the newspaper in your hand – our goal is to be the trusted community media for the Black Hills and Western South Dakota,” Jurgensen concluded.