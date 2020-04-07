Raver unable to collect signatures for ballot. Dems fail to run congressional candidate in 2020

If you haven’t seen it yet, South Dakota Democrat Whitney Raver posts on Facebook today that she was unable to collect sufficient signatures for the ballot.

That means that as of this moment, absent one of the Libertarians or an independent running, Incumbent Congressman Dusty Johnson only has one bump in the road to pass (Liz May) to win election again in 2020.

It’s a huge fail for Democrats, who could have likely assisted Raver if they had a functional party, and Chair Paula Hawks had not abandoned them mid-stream.

Oh well!