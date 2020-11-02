Today, in conjunction with a press conference with Governor, the Department of Public Safety released the accident report for the accident outside of Highmore involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg:
Ravnsborg Accident Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
In the press conference, they announced that the Attorney General was “distracted,” but also acknowledged that there was no information that something illegal occured:
Price wouldn’t say which direction Boever was walking at the time of impact, but noted that South Dakota law requires pedestrians traveling on roadways without sidewalks to walk against traffic.
Without commenting on the Ravnsborg-Boever case specifically, Price said not all driving distractions merit charges. Distractions by cell phones, for instance, is against the law in South Dakota. But other driving behaviors that can distract a driver from looking at the road aren’t.
29 thoughts on “Ravnsborg accident report released, press conference held today”
Why wouldn’t they release the info about which way Boever was walking, seems like they know the answer and don’t want to release it? My guess is he was walking with traffic and not against it, which is illegal and puts Boever in the wrong.
Driving on the shoulder is illegal. I’d say that is a larger contributing factor in this death. The AG was not driving responsibly. He should resign.
Driving on the should is not illegal unless it is a certain percentage and for a certain distance, as of which we know neither so we can say it was not illegal until more info is released.
Additionally, why is an individual in the dark at that hour walking on the highway anyway?????
So if a person breaks down and walks along the shoulder with a flashlight, they don’t have a right to safety because cars can drive on the shoulder? Imagine if that was your son/daughter. Do you think he should be let go after they run your kid over because he couldn’t pay attention to the road?
Why are Price and Noem holding these press conferences that only create a lot speculation among the public and the media?
Shouldn’t they be waiting until the investigation has concluded before releasing information that can be misconstrued?
Stating that Ravnsborg was driving distracted but not saying what he was doing does not seem like a good idea. Only stating that distracted driving is not necessarily illegal driving after Sneve asked a question also seems like something worth stating prior to being asked about it.
This will be fun watching all the Republicans trying to justify no charges for distracted driving that resulted in a death.
Just disclose what caused the distraction. Why the vagaries?
Release too much too soon and it’s hard to walk anything back. Easier to lie if you don’t need to cover for something said previous.
I have some many questions from this report:
1. When was the blood alcohol test administered?
2. How is drug use unknown?
3. On the 3rd page, why isn’t the box checked where it asks if the accident resulted in a fatality? This one obviously did.
4. What caused the AG to be driving on the shoulder? It looks even almost off the should be the terrible rendition of the accident.
Also, an observation – the awful representation of the action scene actually looks like the individual is walking against traffic, but again, it’s an awful depiction.
Based on this, it looks like it will be swept under the rug and no one will be charged for the unfortunate death of an individual.
While I think the AG is in hot water, I always wonder where the internet commentors got their degree in anything criminal? Especially the Anonymous ones. Facebook Univeristy enrollment us HUUUUGE!
My undergrad and graduate degree at least got me to the point of spelling u-n-i-v-e-r-s-i-t-y correctly, or at least the ability to proofread and give secondary glances at things I type.
I also did take some criminal justices courses during the pursuit of two degrees that stressed, even when there isn’t intent, justice still should be carried out blindly.
He should resign immediately.
The AG clearly lied in the 911 call. Middle of the road? It wasn’t even close to the middle of his lane.
I appreciate the Secretary and Governor attempting to keep us up to date. But, it is clear the investigation is incomplete. It is fair to either the deceased or driver for the Secretary to make comments which are not supported by all the data or not subject to change depending on the completion of the investigation.
I’m totally with you Troy. What are Price and Noem doing up there? The investigation has not been completed and they are creating all kinds of media story lines with half the facts presented.
Ravnsborg is now the headline of distracted driving but we don’t know if it was illegal or legal.
Pretty serious issue to not fully address.
There are still a lot of unanswered questions–I do not like this stuff coming out a piece at a time. Talk about getting tried in the media before we get all the facts.
Where is the actual accident reconstruction?
Where is the toxicology of the deceased?
What direction was the deceased heading?
I agree in concept. But, there were whispers it was being delayed for political purposes. This puts that to rest.
No, it doesn’t. It delays an unpopular “no charges” announcement until after Nov. 3. What a moronic comment.
How long does a toxicology report take? It seems to me if the AG had his blood tested and it the results came back in a day or two, why does it take almost two months for a deceased person’s toxicology report?
The AG didn’t have his toxicology panel taken until at least 24 hours after the accident! Let me wait for your outrage to kick in while also grab a broom for you and Troy to help sweep this under a rug.
All of this is taking way longer than it should and isn’t being done with enough daylight in my opinion.
Drip, drip, drip is not a way to run an investigation.
But it is a very effective way to get rid of someone who has become a distraction and liability to the party.
The crash report clearly has errors in it.
It says it is unknown if the AG was using drugs while saying he had zero alcohol but at the last press conference they gave us the toxicology for both!
The skid marks that came out immediately after the crash showed he was on the road and then angling off onto the shoulder… the diagram makes it look like he was driving down the shoulder and hit him in the ditch.
Then I agree how do you only selectively put out information? Then not before the toxicology or the reconstruction comes in. Seems very irresponsible to me….
The skidmark photos show him clearly on the shoulder. I believe his driver side wheels were in the roadway, but the passenger wheels were not. The diagram is not meant to show the exact positioning. It is only used to indicate that when the pedestrian was struck, both the car and him were on the shoulder. If you look at the argus leader video, you can see where the point of impact is by the paint marks. I’ve been on many fatal scenes and he was outside the rumble strips and we’ll outside of the driving lane.
He should cast his electoral vote tomorrow and then resign. His comments on the 911 call and his statement after the incident casts doubt on his integrity and honesty. He can’t let his behavior cast a shadow over the AG office. I believe he is still a good person who made an honest mistake. He should have owned up to it right away and said he wasn’t paying attention when he drifted to the side and struck the pedestrian. He knew he hit a person and that is exactly why he went back to the scene the following day. He has a conscience and he knew he screwed up. He still has time to make it right but I don’t see how that will happen while remaining in the AG’s office.
Yes he needs to resign. You can’t kill someone and serve in public office – or maybe I should rephrase – he shouldn’t be in public office. I don’t think anybody believes he did this on purpose but if he was on his phone for instance, he was being negligent. You can’t be AG and have this on your record.
Who gets appointed?
DPS looks like they could use a new leader also.
grudznick things it is not until December the 14 when the electoral votes are cast.
I am amazed at the wanna-be Columbos, Charlie Chans, Sam Spades, Perry Masons, and Dicy Tracys we have in the region. With all that talent, there should never be an unsolved case ,,,,, EVER.