Ravnsborg wins on 2nd vote

Posted on by 24 Comments ↓

Jason Ravnsborg has won the Republican nomination for Attorney General on the 2nd vote 63% to 37%.

24 Replies to “Ravnsborg wins on 2nd vote”

  2. TeamSd

    Well of course he did. I like Lance Russell and he would have done a great job too, but his first mistake was not distancing himself from Stace Nelson. No one is willing to endorse Nelson’s agenda.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous

    The opposition is going to have fun going after Navy Seal or was it fighter pilot and experienced prosecutor Ravnsborg.

    Reply
      1. Anonymous

        You know as long as we are at it. Jason’s handlers could market a Jason Ravnsborg action figure to further create the image as a seasoned courtroom legal eagle and have him as an Astronaut, Army Green Beret, fighter pilot ace, Navy Seal though going as far as being an Avenger would lose credibility and get them and Jason into trouble with Marvel Comics and copyright laws. That would be bad.

        Reply
  7. Anonymous

    Some people don’t know the difference between arguing a case in front of a panel of people who couldn’t figure out how to avoid jury duty, and arguing a case in front of a panel of judges who walked over hot coals to sit on the bench.

    Reply
    1. Anon

      Not really sure what you’re getting at here. But, regardless of that, I don’t think any three of the candidates have argued in front of a panel of judges.

      Reply
  9. Cicero

    Jason is a great guy with strong conservative values. I honestly cannot fathom why anyone would think Seiler would win. Good for Jason, as he was the best and most articulate candidate in this race.

    Reply
  10. Troy Jones

    If Jason is as described, do you realize how small it makes those he trounced look?

    Losing 63-37 to a big deal allows you to keep your head up.

    Give JR some credit or you make LR and JF look like really, really big losers.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous

    Just when I think the Republican Party can’t get any dumber, they totally redeem themselves. Congratulations Jason Ravnsborg!

    Reply
  12. grudznick

    The least capable and worst candidate the SD GOP has ever fielded.
    Who was it again that won?
    Oh, yeah. It doesn’t matter. Mr. Seiler now romps us all.

    Reply
  16. Anonymous

    Wow. So what’s the count? Stace and Co: 0. Effective conservatives: 100. The party of conservatives moves forward-in spite of Stace and his band of ineffective full time professional political agitatiors.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.