Ravnsborg wins on 2nd vote

Jason Ravnsborg has won the Republican nomination for Attorney General on the 2nd vote 63% to 37%.
Congratulations Ravnsborg. The best choice for South Dakota’s next AG.
Well of course he did. I like Lance Russell and he would have done a great job too, but his first mistake was not distancing himself from Stace Nelson. No one is willing to endorse Nelson’s agenda.
Good.
A blood bath in in Nov.
Yup. Ravnsborg is going to destroy the competition in November. Good call.
🙄
🙄
The opposition is going to have fun going after Navy Seal or was it fighter pilot and experienced prosecutor Ravnsborg.
Astronaut.
You know as long as we are at it. Jason’s handlers could market a Jason Ravnsborg action figure to further create the image as a seasoned courtroom legal eagle and have him as an Astronaut, Army Green Beret, fighter pilot ace, Navy Seal though going as far as being an Avenger would lose credibility and get them and Jason into trouble with Marvel Comics and copyright laws. That would be bad.
I think we will do Humvees. Thanks!
He Stace, sore loser much?
Some people don’t know the difference between arguing a case in front of a panel of people who couldn’t figure out how to avoid jury duty, and arguing a case in front of a panel of judges who walked over hot coals to sit on the bench.
Not really sure what you’re getting at here. But, regardless of that, I don’t think any three of the candidates have argued in front of a panel of judges.
Jason is a great candidate. After some healing occurs, the party will get behind him.
Jason is a great guy with strong conservative values. I honestly cannot fathom why anyone would think Seiler would win. Good for Jason, as he was the best and most articulate candidate in this race.
If Jason is as described, do you realize how small it makes those he trounced look?
Losing 63-37 to a big deal allows you to keep your head up.
Give JR some credit or you make LR and JF look like really, really big losers.
Just when I think the Republican Party can’t get any dumber, they totally redeem themselves. Congratulations Jason Ravnsborg!
The least capable and worst candidate the SD GOP has ever fielded.
Who was it again that won?
Oh, yeah. It doesn’t matter. Mr. Seiler now romps us all.
Stace, you really are a sore loser.
grudznick well if JR carries Clark Co. that would be big not?
I’m all in, for Randy
He’s too busy prosecutin’ In union county.
Wow. So what’s the count? Stace and Co: 0. Effective conservatives: 100. The party of conservatives moves forward-in spite of Stace and his band of ineffective full time professional political agitatiors.