Received this envelope today from the Federal Election Commission…. but it wasn’t from the FEC

Received this letter from “Lee Goodman – Chairman of the Federal Election Commission,” with a “Notice of information regarding Attorney General candidate Lance Russell.”

But it wasn’t from the FEC. It was a campaign letter from a couple of Washington, DC area attorneys.

Lawyer Letter for Lance Russell by Pat Powers on Scribd

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the endorsement.. but it’s not the kind of thing I’d want to end a mail campaign on myself.

